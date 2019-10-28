To the best of my knowledge:
• No one should care about the cool pumpkin hanging from the construction crane over the Mississippi River. Folks, your driving on the I-74 Bridge - watch the road!
• "It takes a lot of courage for a man to admit his wife is wrong,'' said a friend over dinner last week while his wife sat at another table and could not hear what he said.
• Aunt Becky's going to prison.
• By accident, I do all my own stunts.
• One of the best days of the year in the Q-C happens this week. It's when the John Deere Classic's Birdies for Charity distributes funds to local not-for-profits and charities. It's one the many things that set our PGA Tour stop apart from all the others. It is proof positive of just how special and generous our community can be.
• If you want me to believe in ghosts and haunted buildings, I want you to believe in Santa Claus.
• Walking to the vending machine to buy a bag of chips is actually exercise in my world.
• Mitch Trubisky can play quarterback in the National Football League.
• Common sense and the person in charge of timing Bettendorf's stoplights are apparently not on the same page.
• Appearing on Live PD does not make you a television star.
• There should be a constitutional amendment banning Emus from TV commercials; jingles about laundry detergent; toilet paper; and the broadcasting of "The Devil Wears Prada,'' after midnight when you cannot sleep. Make it stop, please.
• Throwing a Burger King bag in the trash can after going through the McDonald's drive-thru means you have a problem.
• Big school or small school, our area has a tremendous collection of high school marching bands.
• My kingdom for the ability to open one of those annoying plastic bags on the roller in the grocery store's produce section. After the fifth try, I just toss the apples and the vegetable in the cart and give up.
• All minivans should come standard with a cardigan sweater and a pair of sensible shoes. Hey, I understand giving up.
• My last slice of Alfano's pizza fell off my plate and onto the floor recently. Now I know how a kid feels when they lose a balloon.
• "Hey, mothers are the one thing robots will never replace!'' a nice lady said to onlookers during Saturday morning breakfast at a local Hy-Vee. She fed three kids and herself and no one got hurt, and nothing was broken. Her work was poetry in motion and her sense of humor extraordinary.
• Moline's Calvin Rolloff left us last week at age 85. During his time he left an amazing imprint on our community. An Army veteran, Rolloff was a star baseball player at the University of Minnesota, where, as a junior, he led the Golden Gophers to the 1960 NCAA Men's Baseball national championship.
In the title game, Minnesota topped the University of Southern California, 2-1 in 10 innings, winning the best-of-three series two games to one. It was Rolloff working a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th that gave his club the win and the title. He was named to the All-Tournament team that year. In 1961 - his senior campaign at Minnesota - Rolloff was named team captain. Golf would later become his sports passion, but Rolloff fancied a longtime career locally with McGladrey and with A.D. Huesing. In retirement, he was a successful sales representative for the Daily Dispatch.
What a life.