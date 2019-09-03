ROCK ISLAND — You can come "Chill on the Hill" this Sunday, Sept. 8 at the new Ruth and Lefty Anderson Pavilion on the Augustana College campus.
The free event will feature local bands at the new Anderson Pavilion, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. The pavilion is just behind the Brunner Theater Center, and the most convenient parking is in the Centennial Hall lot across 7th Avenue. Visitors should bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and food trucks will be available starting at 1 p.m. behind Old Main.
Beginning at 1:30 p.m., The White Tornado will take the stage. The White Tornado is the piano-playing, songwriting alter ego of Bill Peterson, a physics instructor at Augie.
At 3 p.m., the indie rock band Subatlantic will play. The band features Augustana’s Adam Kaul and fellow musicians Rebecca Rice, Sean Chapman, and Phil Pracht.
At 4:30 p.m., Minus Six, a piano-driven group from Moline will take the stage, with Augie alumnus and employee Kevin Carton, along with Matt Siversten, Rob Baner and Kameron Rummans.
Finished this spring, the Anderson Pavilion is built into the hillside on the south side of the Brunner Theatre Center and offers many ways to showcase work in theater, music and other performance arts.
The $530,000 outdoor pavilion was funded by daughter Darcy Anderson and son-in-law Steven Burke, and son Blake and daughter-in-law Darcy Anderson — in honor of their parents, Ruth Allison ('41) Anderson and Everett "Lefty" Anderson ('39), both Augie graduates.
The $4.2-million Kim and Donna Brunner Theatre Center opened almost exactly three years ago. After nearly a year of Hodge Construction transforming the upper two floors of the old College Center, the private school moved its theatre arts department out of Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts across 7th Avenue, which also houses the music and art history programs.
The outdoor pavilion is the third area of the center's performance spaces, which includes the 260-seat mainstage theater and the flexible 80-seat black box/studio theater on the upper level.
Kim Brunner, class of '71, and his wife Donna ('75) provided the lead and naming gift of $1.5 million for the center. Kim Brunner served on Augustana's board for several years, ending his service as chairman from 2009-2013. He retired as chief legal officer and executive vice president of State Farm Insurance in 2010.
The center also houses the college bookstore, snack bar, computer labs and offices, scene shop, costume shop, dressing rooms, a conference room, and theatre library.