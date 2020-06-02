Augustana College President Steve Bahls extends contract to 2022

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Augustana College Board of Trustees and President Steve Bahls have agreed to a contract renewal that continues his presidency through May 2022.

“During times of great challenge, there is zero substitute for experienced, wise and calm leadership,” John Murabito, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a news release.

“Augustana has seen many crises over its history," he said. "And due to strong leaders who have worked closely in support of our mission with faculty, administration, staff and the community, our college has not simply survived those crises, but thrived.”

“Under Steve’s extremely able leadership, I have no doubt that will be the case once again,” Murabito said.

This extension ensures a consistent approach and strategy during and through the challenging times we now face.”