ROCK ISLAND -- Area singers are invited to join the Augustana Oratorio Society for March 2020 performances of Giuseppe Verdi’s Requiem, in a collaboration with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Mark Russell Smith.
Jon Hurty, director of choral activities at Augustana College, invites singers with choral experience to join the Society’s chorus. The first rehearsal is 7-8:30 p.m.,Monday, Oct. 7 in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Rehearsals are most Monday nights in October and November, and resume in early 2020. Singers must attend rehearsals this fall and in the spring prior to the performances in March.
You have free articles remaining.
Performances will be March 7, 2020 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, and March 8, 2020 at Centennial Hall in Rock Island. The QCSO and Oratorio Society last did the 1874 Verdi Requiem in 2001.
For more information, contact Jon Hurty at Jonhurty@augustana.edu.