Augmented and Virtual Reality Academy at Scott Community College trains students for the work of the future

What Eli Tisor, 27, of Davenport creates isn’t always visible to the naked eye.
Tisor, who graduated in May 2019 with an associate of applied science degree in augmented and virtual reality from Scott Community College, is now working as a lab assistant at the school. His world, like that of the students he coaches, is virtual in many ways.
Augmented and Virtual Reality Academy is a program at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus for students interested in the growing AR/VR industry.
“Basically, each week they will be learning something new in the pre-AVR Academy — like 3D modeling or coding — and the second day of the week is their lab day,” Tisor said. “I help them with any problems or assist them in anything they need.”
Wanted to design games
Tisor had planned to attend school at Scott and then transfer to another school in Redmond, Wash. “My goal was to go to that school for video game design, stuff like that,” he said.
Then he realized how much it would cost to go to that school and decided instead to earn his associate degree at Scott.
“I gained skills such as working on a team and collaborating with colleagues,” he said. “I made friends that will last a lifetime.”
He learned how to do 3D modeling and animate those models. He worked on an augmented reality phone application about wastewater management funded by the National Science Foundation.
He even got to present the wastewater application to U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City. “Just doing that, I learned presentation skills,” Tisor said.
Tisor, who is now transitioning into another position, was an e-business developer when he first got out of school. He worked on interior-design software.
“I’ve been looking for more development-design positions, since everything with the academy encompassed a little bit of everything,” he said. Eventually, Tisor may start his own design studio to build software apps or games.
“Originally, I went to school wanting to make games, and would still like to do that,” he said. “That passion for games can also be brought into virtual reality. The gaming industry is accelerating the use of virtual reality a lot more than other industries.”
“For people who have never tried it, think of it as any simulation or game you’ve played, but being fully immersed inside of it,” he said.
He coaches students
Some of the current students in the pre-AVR Academy never have worked in simulations or modeling. Tisor leads them through both at the college's Urban Campus in Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
Students he coaches can find positions in modeling and art, graphic-design work, animation, web development, and software development in general.
“We learn programming and object-oriented programming you can use anywhere,” he said.
Jim Noord is transitioning into another area after serving as department coordinator for computer information systems, augmented and virtual reality, and web development at Scott.
Augmented and virtual reality is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the economy, he said. “The technology is spreading far beyond the gaming world to business, where companies are using it to train their employees on all sorts of work tasks.”
The AVR Academy teaches the skills needed to be successful in creating virtual reality and augmented reality content and applications for industry and training. The skills also enable students to work in architecture and product visualization, game creation, multimedia design and broadcast media.
The academy is one of only a handful in the country.
The college unveiled the virtual reality lab in 2016. The equipment for the lab was funded in part by a $15 million grant awarded to Iowa’s community colleges by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment & Training Administration.
Students are 'great or excellent'
“The students aren’t good. They’re either great or excellent,” Noord said. “They learn skills that lend themselves to any kind of thing you can imagine."
For instance, he said, perhaps a company has a training video with images and voice-overs. “Next year you want to come back and revise it, because a supplier or a process has changed.”
AVR Academy graduates can do that.
“For training or instruction, you could bring story problems to life and help students visualize and see the big picture," Noord said.
“They can create 3D models and can animate those models.”
“The problem we had 15 years ago was you couldn’t get the content to people. Now, you can take a phone, and the phone becomes the delivery device,” he said.
During the fall semester, AVR Academy students are trained on software and techniques, and spring semester is the project phase. “They apply what they learned in the fall and solve a real-world problem for somebody,” Noord said.
These students will become project developers for big companies. “It’s amazingly dynamic. It changes all the time,” Noord said.