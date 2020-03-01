Augmented and Virtual Reality Academy at Scott Community College trains students for the work of the future

“I gained skills such as working on a team and collaborating with colleagues,” he said. “I made friends that will last a lifetime.”

He learned how to do 3D modeling and animate those models. He worked on an augmented reality phone application about wastewater management funded by the National Science Foundation.

He even got to present the wastewater application to U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City. “Just doing that, I learned presentation skills,” Tisor said.

Tisor, who is now transitioning into another position, was an e-business developer when he first got out of school. He worked on interior-design software.

“I’ve been looking for more development-design positions, since everything with the academy encompassed a little bit of everything,” he said. Eventually, Tisor may start his own design studio to build software apps or games.

“Originally, I went to school wanting to make games, and would still like to do that,” he said. “That passion for games can also be brought into virtual reality. The gaming industry is accelerating the use of virtual reality a lot more than other industries.”