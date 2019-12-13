Auditions set Dec. 17 at Moline Black Box for Holocaust drama

MOLINE – In honor of annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline will stage the play “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” in late January, the start of its fourth season.

The United Nations General Assembly designated Jan. 27 — the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau — as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. “Butterfly” – a play by Celeste Raspanti – is based on poetry created in a concentration camp by Jewish children of Prague during World War II.

Over 15,000 Jewish children passed through the camp, Terezin, and only about 100 were still alive when Terezin was liberated at the end of the war. In the play, one survivor – Raja, having lived through it all, teaching the children when there was nothing to teach with, helping to give them hope when there was little reason for hope, creating a world of laughter, of flowers and butterflies behind the barbed wire – tells the true story of the children, according to a synopsis.

