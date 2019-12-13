Auditions set Dec. 17 at Moline Black Box for Holocaust drama

MOLINE – In honor of annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline will stage the play “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” in late January, the start of its fourth season.
The United Nations General Assembly designated Jan. 27 — the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau — as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. “Butterfly” – a play by Celeste Raspanti – is based on poetry created in a concentration camp by Jewish children of Prague during World War II.
Over 15,000 Jewish children passed through the camp, Terezin, and only about 100 were still alive when Terezin was liberated at the end of the war. In the play, one survivor – Raja, having lived through it all, teaching the children when there was nothing to teach with, helping to give them hope when there was little reason for hope, creating a world of laughter, of flowers and butterflies behind the barbed wire – tells the true story of the children, according to a synopsis.
There were no butterflies at Terezin, but for the children, butterflies became a symbol of defiance, making it possible for them to live and play happily while waiting to be transported, the summary says.
The Black Box will audition for the drama on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Roles needed are four men, seven women, and 4-6 children. You will read from the script; No prepared monologue is necessary. Performance dates will be Jan. 23-26, and Jan. 30-Feb. 1; Sundays at 2 p.m., and evenings at 7:30 pm. If you are unable to attend auditions, contact Lora Adams at lorajoyadams@gmail.com.
The Black Box has announced the rest of its 2020 season, but performance dates have not been set yet. These are the shows:
- “School of Rock” (2015), the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the 2003 film of the same name, written by Mike White. It follows Dewey Finn, an out-of-work rock singer and guitarist who pretends to be a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. After identifying musical talent in his students, Dewey forms a band of fifth-graders, to win the upcoming Battle of the Bands.
- “The Clean House” (2004), by Sarah Ruhl (whose parents grew up in Davenport), a 2005 Pulitzer Prize in Drama finalist. A romantic comedy about loss, love, change and redemption, the play is about a career-oriented doctor who's hired a quirky Brazilian maid. The only problem is that the maid, Matilde, hates to clean. Instead, she longs to be a comedienne.
- “Souvenir” (2005), a two-character play, with incidental music, by Stephen Temperley, about the real Florence Foster Jenkins, a wealthy socialite with a famously uncertain sense of pitch and key. The play culminates in a sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall in 1944. Lora Adams directed a New Ground Theatre production in 2010.
- “Company” (1970), the iconic Stephen Sondheim musical whose plot revolves around Robert (a single man unable to commit fully to a steady relationship, let alone marriage), five married couples who are his best friends, and his three girlfriends. Unlike most book musicals, “Company” – whose songs include “Being Alive” and “Another Hundred People” – is composed of short vignettes, and was staged by the former District Theatre in 2012.
- “A Year with Frog and Toad” (2002), a musical by brothers Robert (music) and Willie Reale (book and lyrics), based on children's stories written and illustrated by Arnold Lobel. It was done as a children's show by Circa '21 in 2016.
- “Pump Boys and Dinettes” (1982), a musical that tells the story of four men who work at a gas station and two waitresses at the "Double Cupp Diner," a dinette, located between Frog Level and Smyrna, N.C. The country and rock/pop show was done at Circa '21 in 2005.
- “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” (1996), a musical series of vignettes about love and relationships, musical comedy with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts. It's the second-longest running Off-Broadway musical in history, and was done by the former Harrison Hilltop Theatre in 2011.
For more information on the Black Box, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.