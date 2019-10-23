WHAT WE KNOW: The village previously received a USDA Rural Development grant in the amount of $99,000 for downtown improvement projects including sidewalks, crosswalks, roadways and lighting.
WHAT'S NEW: At their meeting Monday, the board approved adding the cost of replacing the water mains to the downtown improvement project. The cost of the total project, without replacing the water mains, was estimated at $872,000, with work expected to begin in May of 2020. The total project has yet to be bid.
The board agreed to move forward with installing a water main for Ecology Solutions, formerly known as the Atkinson Landfill.
Mayor Ken Taber said he will contact the company owners “to see if an agreement can be reached with the company for financing the work…We need to do it for them and we will go ahead and now we need to figure out how to pay for it. At this point, we don’t know the cost, but we do know the water main has to be either six or eight inches in diameter.”
On a positive note, the board received a clean audit opinion for the village from Teresa Welch of Blucker, Kneer & Associates, Galesburg.
Her correspondence said the board has done a good job at keeping spending down, and reported that the village has about 23 months in reserve operating funds, or $1,319,324, excluding water and sewer funds, motor fuel tax and West View Estates, and added that typically the auditors like to see at least six months in reserve.
The General and Special Revenue funds experienced a 19% increase in revenue excluding loan proceeds and lot sales. Expenditures decreased by 3%, excluding major capital projects and loan payments.
You have free articles remaining.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board learned Reagan Lommell, Geneseo, will begin work on establishing a 180 by 48-square foot dog park at the east end of the track and soccer field at the baseball complex to fulfill a community service requirement in earning her Gold Girl Scout badge.
Lommell is seeking donations for the cost of the dog park and if she is unable to obtain contributions to cover the total cost, the board agreed to pay a portion of what she does not receive in donations.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a request from Atkinson resident Deb Castell to use the cafeteria and gym at the former Atkinson Grade School for a recreation program for preschool children who are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
- Approved a request to cover half of the cost of the holiday meal served to residents of Heritage Square.
WHAT'S NEXT: Mayor Taber will seek information from surrounding communities regarding hemp-growing facilities.
Village attorney Virgil Thurman was at Monday’s meeting to explain the legal aspects involved if the board allows Chris Martinez to proceed with a hemp-growing facility in the village.
In September, Martinez, Geneseo, asked the board to allow a hemp-growing facility within the village. Martinez is looking for a 3,000 to 5,000 square foot indoor facility to grow hemp. He told the board the hemp is not for marijuana use but would be used for CBD (cannabidiol) oils which are found in the cannabis plant.