The Quad-City Times obtained taped closed-door discussions the Davenport Community School District board had over the potential sale of Lincoln School, 318 E, 7th St.
The board sold Lincoln for $30,000 to Together Making a Better Community, a non-profit group related to Third Missionary Baptist Church, even though the board received several offers for more than 20 times that amount. The decision to sell for such a low amount touched off a firestorm in the district, which has been forced to layoff 83 certified staff members and make $13 million in cuts over two years as it struggles with budget problems.
The district and the non-profit group, Together Making a Better Community, closed on the property last week, so the sale is final. Upon closing, the minutes and audio from nine closed meetings related to the sale were released to the Quad-City Times under Open Records requests.
You can listen to the audio of those meetings here: