Attacking Trafficking will hold prayer service to end human trafficking

Attacking Trafficking, a local faith-based group dedicated to ending human trafficking, will hold a prayer service to end human trafficking at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan, 26, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3510 W. Central Park, Davenport.

Attacking Trafficking is comprised of local faith groups united against all forms of human trafficking and to offering help and healing for survivors.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month.

The prayer service, now in its seventh year, will include a local survivor sharing her experiences as a trafficked person in the Quad-Cities and her ongoing journey.

Attacking Trafficking will give a brief overview of its 2020 priorities, and provide ways community members can engage to help end trafficking in Iowa.

For more information, go to Attackingtrafficking.org or email attackingtrafficking@gmail.com. Reservations are not required.

