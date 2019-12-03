ATKINSON — Festivities at the Atkinson Christmas Festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and end when “everyone’s had enough fun,” according to committee co-chair Janis Smith.
“It’s an Atkinson Christmas celebration the whole family will enjoy,” she said.
The Trim a Business Door activity was introduced two years ago and was very well received, Smith said. Local businesses invite groups of people or any individual to decorate their front doors in a Christmas theme before the evening of Dec. 6.
Doors will be judged, and cash prizes will be awarded. People interested in participating are asked to contact the business of their choice to reserve a front door.
During the festival, drawings will be held for prizes that include a $500 Atkinson gift certificate, three Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speakers from Crown Home Entertainment, and a television.
Santa will arrive downtown by firetruck and will visit with youngsters from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, 400 N. State St. Children will be able to have their photos taken with Santa, and treat bags provided by the Atkinson Women’s Organization will be distributed by Little Miss Flame, Avery Burton, and members of her court.
A hidden judge in the downtown area will select the winner of an Ugly Sweater Contest, who will receive a $100 village gift certificate.
Free hot chocolate and samples of soup made by local chefs will be available in the downtown area.
Other events will include:
6 p.m.: Cookie decorating for youngsters in Elizabeth Jean Salon, 406 N. State St.
6 p.m.: Ornament making for youngsters at DeDecker Hardware, 501 N. State St.
6:30 p.m.: Children’s games in the village office, 107 W. Main St.
7:15 p.m.: Carol singing in the downtown area.