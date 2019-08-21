ATKINSON — Bob Floming refers to his department as “one of the best in the area.”
Floming, director of public works for the Village of Atkinson, also serves as fire chief of the Fire Protection District, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary at the 2019 Heritage Days festivities on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24.
Floming, who along with Mike Boelens and Bobby Burton, have been with the department for 40 years, will serve as grand marshals for the Heritage Days parade at 2 p.m. on Aug. 24.
The department plans to include its first fire truck in the parade.
Atkinson Fire Protection District has come a long way in 70 years. They now have approximately 25 volunteer firefighters and five fire trucks and two ambulance trucks.
Burton said when the department was organized the volunteers “just had to hop on the truck when there was a fire call, and today’s volunteers also need training and education.”
In addition to Floming, other department staff includes Jason Burton, assistant chief; Boelens, captain; Brian Massingill, captain; Josh Wagle, lieutenant; Scott Krug, lieutenant; Noreen White, ambulance director; and Ashley Wagle, assistant ambulance director.
Trustees are Dan DeSmith, Kenny DeSmith and Mary Claire Gustafson; and Nick Simon is department chaplain.
According to the history of the department, many residents of Atkinson believed there was a need for an organized fire department, but it didn't happen until a fire destroyed the home of August Moens in January of 1948.
Before Atkinson started its own fire department, the Prophetstown Fire Department had to be called when a fire occurred in and around Atkinson.
Janis Smith, representing the Atkinson Heritage Days Committee, said, history records of the fire department stated, “By the time they traveled 18 miles to the Moens’ home in below-zero weather, their truck arrived frozen.”
In 1949, the Atkinson Fire Protection District was formed after a local voters approved the measure 142 to 34.
Traveling back in time
In addition to celebrating the fire protection district’s the festival offers residents a chance to take a step back in time to pay tribute to their roots each year during the two-day celebration in Atkinson.
Another special feature of the weekend will be the car show, which showcased 100 “treasured vehicles” last year, and committee members are hoping for more to be displayed at the 2019 celebration.
According to Smith, the car show has always been a popular part the annual weekend and this year will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, “rain or shine,” in the downtown area.
Chuck Lawson, chairman of the show, which includes antique cars and street rods, said, “All makes, models and years are welcome.”
Entry fee is $12, and registration is from 8 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 24, with judging from 11 a.m. to noon. Awards will be presented at 12:30 p.m. and include top 35 show plaques; trophy and $50 for the best engine; trophy and $50 for best paint; 4-foot trophy and $100 for Best of Show award; and plaque for People’s Choice award.
For more information about the car show, contact Lawson at 309-507-0189.
Belgian roots
A highlight each year is the rolle bolle tournament in the downtown area. Teams will be mixed, with both men and women on each team.
“We try to bring back the old times and introduce our Belgian heritage to a new generation,” Smith said.
For three years the event was a one-day celebration but four years ago returned to the original two days. Heritage Days previously was sponsored by the Atkinson Heritage Society.
The Heritage Society no longer exists.
“We want to continue with our celebration," Smith said, "and we have a committee of volunteers in place that are willing to keep the event going.”
“The mission of the celebration is to advance the civic, commercial, educational, recreational and general interest of our village and the prosperity of the community as a whole,” she said. “Above all, the Heritage Days activities celebrate small-town life and always are in the fall to celebrate the agricultural heritage of the village.”
Food will be available during the celebration at Atkinson restaurants, and on Aug. 24 in the park, sandwiches and drinks will be served by the Rebuilding Together Henry County; 4-H Club will serve tacos; pie and ice cream will be served by St. Anthony’s Church. Food vendors will be in the downtown area.
For more information about the event, call Jeff Roman, 309-936-7353 and additional information is available on Facebook: Village of Atkinson or Atkinson Heritage Days.