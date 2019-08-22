To commemorate the completion of the new Ascentra Credit Union Home Office and branch, a ribbon-cutting celebration will be 4 p.m. Monday at 2019 Grant St., Bettendorf.
The project included a $10 million investment that retained 55 jobs and brought more than 30 more to downtown Bettendorf. Ascentra expects to add another 40 jobs to the location over the next 10 years.
The 40,205-square-foot structure, four stories high, features Ascentra orange accents. It is visible across the Mississippi River and along the Interstate 74 bridge. Inside is an open concept with collaborative workspaces, "fun zones" and views of the Mississippi River.
The project was done in accordance with an IMPACT Agreement to ensure a timely and quality construction, the release says.
The first floor houses the Lensmeyer Learning Center for educational seminars and gatherings. The full-service financial center will include retail, mortgage and member business-lending services, insurance through a partnership with TruStage Insurance Agency, LLC, and expanded offerings with Ascentra Retirement & Investment Services and First Community Trust, N.A. to assist members with investment and estate planning.
The first floor also has space for Ryan Jantzi, executive director of the newly formed Downtown Bettendorf Organization.
The ribbon-cutting will kick off a week-long celebration. The public is invited to stop by and register for prizes.
To see a time-lapse video of the construction, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apJlLWvnySU
Founded in 1950, Ascentra Credit Union has more than $420 million in assets and 10 branches serving Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport, LeClaire and Muscatine in Iowa and in Moline.