MOLINE — It's been a busy year for the new Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, and Karlie Sandrock-Walsh, who has served as the center's operations director since the start of the school year.
The $12 million facility, which includes an 800-seat, state-of-the-art theater, opened in March, and the inaugural performance there was “Meet Me in St. Louis,” presented by Moline High School students in late March.
Last weekend the center marked another first: Ballet Quad Cities became the first outside group to use the facility.
“It's been an adventure,” said Sandrock-Walsh, a 27-year-old native of Prophetstown. She married her husband, Bobby, in August 2018, and they moved here from New York City in February. He works for Modern Woodmen in finance. The couple's first child, a son, Kassius, was born in May.
“It's been overwhelming at times," she said. "That's where it's nice I have a husband who's extremely supportive; my family is extremely supportive, and the staff here in Moline,” Sandrock-Walsh said. “I knew it was going to be overwhelming at times going into it, because it's a brand-new space and we're all trying to figure out how it's going to evolve. I do have a world of support around me, which I'm very thankful for.”
The Bartlett Center was made possible through a partnership with the Robert E. Bartlett Family Foundation, which funded two-thirds of the cost with a bequest from the late Moline insurance executive, who died in 1998. Bartlett's father was a founder of Quad-City Music Guild in 1949, and the younger Bartlett financially supported the regional arts scene during his life, as well as causes that helped economically disadvantaged students.
The Bartlett Center — intended to be shared by the high school and community at large – includes a rebuilt version of the school's 60-year-old auditorium, along with a 14,000-square-foot expansion. It features a larger lobby with a 19-foot ceiling, a new choir room, a band room, a scene shop, dressing rooms and a multi-purpose room.
Use of the center was limited to MHS for the first six months of its existence, and several other events are scheduled through next spring.
“It's wonderful there's a new performing arts center in Illinois,” said Joedy Cook, executive director of Ballet Quad Cities. She said 700 people attended the company's “Dracula Unleashed” over two nights, and she got positive feedback about the venue.
“Our production was awesome; the audience enjoyed seeing projection versus painted backdrops,” she said. “The majority of the lighting instruments belonged to Ballet Quad Cities, and it takes tremendous amount of experience to be able to light a stage such as that. I was really proud of Neil Holmquist, our lighting designer, and our extraordinary stage crew.”
“Art is really powerful, and it's a way to bring yourself out of your own reality for a little bit,” said Sandrock-Walsh, who finished a two-year acting program in 2013 at New York's American Musical and Dramatic Academy.
“It brings people together. What's going to be really cool for people in Moline, who've never really gone to theater before, having the Bartlett space here as their neighbor,” she said. “It can be a place to go, kind of escape their own reality, and enjoy a special moment with their neighboring residents.”
“It was a really cool feeling to look at this beautiful space, because at AMDA those are small theaters compared to this one,” Sandrock-Walsh said. “When I saw the equipment, I knew this had such great potential, especially now that it's going to be the prominent theater space on this side of the river.”
Over the past six years, new or renovated theaters have opened at Bettendorf, Davenport Central, and North Scott high schools and at Rock Island's Augustana College.
“Joedy and Neil from Ballet Quad Cities were really great and patient working with us, understanding the fact that it's a brand-new space and there's going to be some shakedown, and we're going to find after this performance what works and what doesn't,” Sandrock-Walsh said of the center, noting the school doesn't have its own technical director.
“It's something we're going to continue to think about and consider as we move forward. It would be a benefit ultimately to have a technical director in this space, simply given we have such high-tech equipment," she said. "With it being a new space, that wasn't something the administration wanted to jump into immediately.”
A recent highlight for Sandrock-Walsh was the visit to the center by Bonnie Bartlett, an actress best known for playing Ellen Craig on TV's “St. Elsewhere” who is the 90-year-old sister of the late Bob Bartlett. She was in the Quad-Cities the weekend of Oct. 11 and saw the school's fall play in the center.
She came with her cousin Katharine, who brought paintings she made for the building.
“She's fantastic,” Sandrock-Walsh said of Bonnie Bartlett. “She has the best personality — the right amount of sass and sarcasm. She seemed very impressed and very pleased. She said her brother would have really appreciated the space, and would have been proud of what was erected here.”
Following her graduation from MHS, Bartlett studied acting at Northwestern, where she met fellow thespian William Daniels. They married in 1951, and they played husband and wife on “St. Elsewhere,” earning Emmys for their work on the medical drama the same night in 1986.
Retired choral director impressed
Ron May, a retired longtime choral director at MHS, said the impressive facets of the Bartlett Center include its spacious lobby, great sound and lighting systems, larger and more accessible scene shop, added restrooms, and inclined "stadium seating" in the back half. The first row is closer to the stage, making the entire audience experience more intimate.
“All seats are truly excellent,” he said recently. “While the audience experience is dramatically different, the behind-the-scenes portion is even more exceptional. The water table on that site is high, and the lower level that housed the dressing rooms and storage often flooded.
"If and when we had a large amount of rainfall, you could plan for certain that huge puddles would fill the dressing rooms, crossover space, makeup rooms, etc. It was unsafe. Wet flooring combined with stairs back to the stage level created a huge concern about falling and slipping on those stairs.”
“The technical abilities for lighting and sound are now state-of-the-art,” May said. “The overall acoustics in the new auditorium are much improved because the ceiling and side walls were revised significantly. The overall quality of sound is even from side to side and front to back. And the new rehearsal spaces for instrumental and vocal music have outstanding acoustics that support the quality of music education at MHS."
While there are many quality performing arts center in the Iowa Quad-Cities, including the Adler Theatre and high schools, there's nothing else like the Bartlett Center on the Illinois side, May said.
The only other large halls are Centennial Hall (Augustana), "which is a concert hall, not a theater,” and auditoriums at Rock Island and United Township high schools — “both very dated and with wooden seats,” May said. “The Bartlett Center is a beautiful, comfortable, technically advanced space that supports creativity and is acoustically excellent.”
“If the public is to truly have accessibility to use the Bartlett, I hope that the rental costs facilitate lots of use while being able to maintain the theater properly,” said May, president of Opera Quad Cities.
“I hope that the Bartlett Center can cultivate a series of artistic events alongside all of the educational productions/concerts that it will host. We are hoping to bring Opera Quad Cities' production of 'Madame Butterfly' to the Bartlett this June, pending funding to pay for the rental.”
From Big Apple to tiny town
Sandrock-Walsh worked a few years as a front-of-house manager for AMDA theaters in Manhattan, then she and her husband decided to move back to tiny Prophetstown (population less than 2,000), from which she makes a 45-minute commute to Moline for the part-time job at the Bartlett Center.
They moved back to be closer to family— she grew up in Prophetstown and her husband is from Milwaukee — and her sister often watches their baby.
Sandrock-Walsh said it was her responsibility to finalize the detailed contract that allows outside groups to use the center. She also checked with other area high schools and their theaters to make sure their rental rates were comparable.
The base rental rate for the auditorium — including lobby, dressing room and scene shop — is $100 an hour. It's $50 an hour more to rent the band or choir rehearsal rooms or black-box theater, and there are additional costs as needed for security, custodial services, and sound and lighting.
"We want anybody to be able to come in and use the space if it's available," she said.
At AMDA, “I had a family — we called ourselves the FAMDAly,” Sandrock-Walsh said. “It's nice to have a network you feel comfortable with.
"My job there never felt like a job. And that's one thing that I can compare to Moline as well. All the staff and people I've worked with so far have been super friendly and supportive. That's one thing that excites me about being here — knowing I have a network of support.”
Those interested in using the Bartlett Center should contact Sandrock-Walsh at ksandroc@molineschools.org, or 309-743-9001.