Arsenal Courts/Century Woods timeline

May 2019: A $14 million renovation begins.

April 2019: Millennia Housing Development, of Cleveland, Ohio, buys Century Woods and Heather Ridge Apartments.

2018: Amid controversy, the city of Rock Island approves a tax-increment financing (TIF) district for Century Woods and Heather Ridge. That means that a portion of new tax revenue generated by the improvements will go back to the developer to help buy/renovate the project rather than the city and other entities supported by property tax.

Some argued that such tax breaks shouldn't go to public housing, that apartment managers collect rent and should have their own money to invest. In addition, schools, the city, the county and other entities dependent on property tax lose out with TIFs.

But, as Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms argued, without the TIF, the properties might have continued to deteriorate and there would have been no extra tax revenue anyway. In addition, the city has a social responsibility to provide quality housing for people of low income, he said.

2011: As international refugees from such nations as Myanmar, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo settle in Rock Island, many find their homes in Century Woods. A notice to tenants on the office bulletin board is written in English, French, Arabic, Burmese, a Burmese dilect, Nepalese and Swahili. on the

1999: City sells the property for $4.9 million to Century Woods Management Inc., a private company that had managed the property for four years.

1998: City announces it wants to sell the property.

1995: In April a ground-breaking with golden shovels is held for an $8 million, 11-month renovation project that will demolish 11 buildings, reducing the number of apartments from 305 to 230, and replace all the remaining roofs, a cooperative effort among the city, Century Woods Management and residents. Arsenal Courts is renamed Century Woods on July 28 (1995).

A housing project manager at the time said that when a public housing project has a bad reputation and negative image, it is important that the name be erased from the community's vocabulary. "Century" was chosen because the new millennium was just five years away and "woods" because the area contains a lot of trees.

The renovation also includes an administration building with a community room, laundry and police substation and the area was to be redesigned into individual neighborhoods with limited access and their own courtyards.

1995: The city solicits proposals to manage the property. Century Woods Management, based in Crystal Lake, Illinois, is the only entity to respond and gets the contract.

1995: In February, the city hires National Properties LTD, of Chicago, to pull the property out of a deep financial hole and to make it respectable. By this time, only 78 of the property's 305 apartments are rented, and many of the windows are boarded up.

1993: A group of residents files a class-action suit to keep Arsenal Courts open. The residents win and a federal judge issues a consent decree allowing residents a voice in the fate of the property. In the settlement, the city agrees to find a new management firm to replace the Rock Island Housing Authority. The settlement also called for overall repairs and better communication.

1993: The city of Rock Island votes to demolish the deteriorated property.

1980: The city of Rock Island buys the property to "help it out."

1950: Federal officials order the Rock Island Housing Authority to change Arsenal Courts to low-income housing for families in general.

1940-41: The apartments are built by the United States Housing Administration to provide emergency house for defense workers at the Rock Island Arsenal. Work at the arsenal was essential to fighting World War II.

— Quad-City Times archives