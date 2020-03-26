Army orders Arsenal, other installations to ramp up effort to stop COVID-19

A drive through the grounds of the Rock Island Arsenal early Thursday afternoon revealed many empty parking lots.

Normally, they would be full with the cars of the approximately 6,500 workers on the island.

But due to COVID-19, and the effort to stop it, things have changed.

The U.S. Army directed all Army installations, including the Rock Island Arsenal, to change to Health Protection Condition C, or Charlie, Wednesday to help control the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

What it means is that all non-essential personnel will not come to work on the island for the time being. Col. Stephen Marr, U.S. Army Garrison commander at the Rock Island Arsenal estimated at least half of the normal amount of employees were not present Thursday.

“Right now we are on mission-essential only status,” Marr, said Thursday. “So those personnel who are essential to performing very specific missions and functions here on the Arsenal are the only ones allowed on the Arsenal. Everybody else has been directed to remain at home.”

In its release, the Arsenal defined essential personnel as an employee who performs tasks that require his or her physical presence in the work area.