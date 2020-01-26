Army: No Medal of Honor for Bill Albracht

All they needed was two more steps — the Secretary of Defense and the President.
For 10 years, supporters of Bill Albracht have been carrying a torch for his heroics in Vietnam.
Albracht, a Rock Island native, is credited with saving the lives of 150 men in a daring, unexpected escape from a remote outpost in the Central Highlands of the Republic of Vietnam. Just 21 years old, Capt. Albracht was in command at Fire Support Base Kate, which came under attack by North Vietnamese troops within the first day of his arrival in the fall of 1969.
The young Green Beret's troops, consisting of Americans and allied forces, were outnumbered 40 to 1.
By all accounts, the escape was a tactical miracle and a textbook example of bravery under fire. The story has been recalled in detail in a book and a documentary.
Albracht and some of his men who had defended Kate right up to the last possible moment were not overlooked for their actions, though Albracht's Silver Star was awarded belatedly — 43 years later during a ceremony at the Rock Island Arsenal. He missed the medal ceremony in 1969, because he gave his seat on the helicopter to the wounded.
For those who came to know the details of what occurred on Kate, the Silver Star was not enough.
Ten years of trying
A classmate of Albracht's from Alleman High School, Joe Murphy, was the first to try to petition the government for the military's highest honor, the Medal of Honor.
Murphy encountered so many roadblocks, though, he felt defeated. Years later, he met another Vietnam Veteran, Ken Moffett, who at the time was working for then-Rep. Bobby Schilling, R-Ill.,
Moffett mustered into the fight for Albracht as a bulldog, and the Medal of Honor was his bone.
He found about a dozen other vets who had been on the ground at Kate or who were commanding officers who knew what happened there. Then, he dug some more. After all, it wasn't just Albracht's conduct at Kate that had earned him so much admiration.
He engaged in combat after Fire Base Kate and was awarded three Purple Hearts, five Bronze Stars (three for valor), two Air Medals (one for valor) and an Army Commendation Medal for valor. After the war, Albracht served for more than two decades with the U.S. Secret Service, leading security for five American presidents.
But Moffett's focus was on the events that occurred over a relatively short, harrowing period in the jungle in 1969.
In 2010, he put together a presentation and sent it to the Department of Army, Department of Defense and others.
A mistake followed about two years later: Albracht received his Silver Star for Kate in the mail. That's not how it's supposed to happen, but the Army scrambled and an official medal ceremony at the Arsenal followed in December of 2012.
Though Albracht said he was satisfied with the third Silver Star he received for his service in Vietnam, Moffett regarded the medal itself another mistake.
Trying again
In the summer of 2013, frustrated but not foiled by the Medal of Honor rejection, Moffett tried again.
He sent a package of materials to the Medal of Honor Review Board, seeking an upgrade from the Silver Star to the Medal of Honor.
When the book, "Abandoned in Hell: The Fight for Vietnam's Fire Base Kate" was released in 2015, Moffett heard from even more men who were there. With the release of the TV documentary titled, "Escape from Fire Base Kate," yet more witness testimony became available.
"I'd never been able to get concrete direction from anybody (regarding an appeal) until I found a lieutenant colonel who knew the process," Moffett said. "In March of 2017, I sent the DVD and the additional witness statements I'd collected.
"You're allowed to draw comparisons with other cases in which the Medal of Honor was awarded, so we did that. I take away no valor from those who received the Medal, but there was no comparison."
This time, it worked.
The following fall, November of 2017, news came from the Army Review Boards Agency, announcing: "The Board unanimously agreed that the Silver Star does not adequately recognize the applicant's service during the period in question."
The Agency recommended Albracht's Army records be "corrected" and recommended the Senior Army Decorations Board award him the Medal of Honor.
The long wait
For two years, Moffett waited for the phone call from Albracht, telling him the White House called to schedule the ceremony in which the president himself would present him with the Medal of Honor.
The call didn't come.
Instead, in December of 2019, a letter arrived from the Army's Awards and Decorations Branch.
"... the Secretary of the Army disapproved the upgrade to the Medal of Honor and affirmed the Silver Star as appropriate recognition of your actions," the letter stated. "While this letter was not favorable for you, we are grateful for your faithful and dedicated service to our Nation."
Moffett's disappointment cannot be overstated.
"I said, 'That can't be,'" he recalled. "I was absolutely stunned and in disbelief. I literally didn't know what to say."
The Army didn't have much to say, either.
When contacted by the Times for an accounting of the Medal of Honor decision, an Army spokesman emailed this response: "To protect the integrity of the valor award process, we do not comment on individual cases."
Not over yet
From the time Albracht received his third Silver Star in 2012, he has said the recognition is enough.
Throughout the 10-year effort by his supporters to get the Star upgraded to the Medal of Honor, Albracht has said he prefers to stay out of it.
Moffett, however, has refused to drop the bone.
In early January, he started looking in new directions. Many in military circles were as surprised as he was, he said, to learn of the Army's rejection.
He found an ally in U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who also is a veteran.
"Thank you for contacting me to request assistance regarding the upgrade recommendation of your Silver Star Medal from the Department of the Army," Ernst wrote to Moffett on Jan. 13. "I can certainly understand your desire to have the details as to why the Army did not concur with the recommendation from the Army Review Boards Agency (ARBA).
"Please know I will do everything I can to be helpful.
"Accordingly, I have initiated an inquiry on your behalf with the Army and requested they provide a detailed response to your request. I will be sure to contact you as soon as additional information is available."
For now, the senator's involvement is keeping Moffett in the fight.
"We've never been given an answer as to why the Medal of Honor was not appropriate," he said. "Even when the Silver Star was being awarded, I had ranking individuals in the military say, 'This is a Medal of Honor case.'"