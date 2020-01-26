Army: No Medal of Honor for Bill Albracht

Ten years of trying

A classmate of Albracht's from Alleman High School, Joe Murphy, was the first to try to petition the government for the military's highest honor, the Medal of Honor.

Murphy encountered so many roadblocks, though, he felt defeated. Years later, he met another Vietnam Veteran, Ken Moffett, who at the time was working for then-Rep. Bobby Schilling, R-Ill.,

Moffett mustered into the fight for Albracht as a bulldog, and the Medal of Honor was his bone.

He found about a dozen other vets who had been on the ground at Kate or who were commanding officers who knew what happened there. Then, he dug some more. After all, it wasn't just Albracht's conduct at Kate that had earned him so much admiration.

He engaged in combat after Fire Base Kate and was awarded three Purple Hearts, five Bronze Stars (three for valor), two Air Medals (one for valor) and an Army Commendation Medal for valor. After the war, Albracht served for more than two decades with the U.S. Secret Service, leading security for five American presidents.

But Moffett's focus was on the events that occurred over a relatively short, harrowing period in the jungle in 1969.

In 2010, he put together a presentation and sent it to the Department of Army, Department of Defense and others.

A mistake followed about two years later: Albracht received his Silver Star for Kate in the mail. That's not how it's supposed to happen, but the Army scrambled and an official medal ceremony at the Arsenal followed in December of 2012.

Though Albracht said he was satisfied with the third Silver Star he received for his service in Vietnam, Moffett regarded the medal itself another mistake.

Trying again

In the summer of 2013, frustrated but not foiled by the Medal of Honor rejection, Moffett tried again.

He sent a package of materials to the Medal of Honor Review Board, seeking an upgrade from the Silver Star to the Medal of Honor.

When the book, "Abandoned in Hell: The Fight for Vietnam's Fire Base Kate" was released in 2015, Moffett heard from even more men who were there. With the release of the TV documentary titled, "Escape from Fire Base Kate," yet more witness testimony became available.

"I'd never been able to get concrete direction from anybody (regarding an appeal) until I found a lieutenant colonel who knew the process," Moffett said. "In March of 2017, I sent the DVD and the additional witness statements I'd collected.

"You're allowed to draw comparisons with other cases in which the Medal of Honor was awarded, so we did that. I take away no valor from those who received the Medal, but there was no comparison."

This time, it worked.

The following fall, November of 2017, news came from the Army Review Boards Agency, announcing: "The Board unanimously agreed that the Silver Star does not adequately recognize the applicant's service during the period in question."

The Agency recommended Albracht's Army records be "corrected" and recommended the Senior Army Decorations Board award him the Medal of Honor.

The long wait

For two years, Moffett waited for the phone call from Albracht, telling him the White House called to schedule the ceremony in which the president himself would present him with the Medal of Honor.

The call didn't come.

Instead, in December of 2019, a letter arrived from the Army's Awards and Decorations Branch.

"... the Secretary of the Army disapproved the upgrade to the Medal of Honor and affirmed the Silver Star as appropriate recognition of your actions," the letter stated. "While this letter was not favorable for you, we are grateful for your faithful and dedicated service to our Nation."

Moffett's disappointment cannot be overstated.

"I said, 'That can't be,'" he recalled. "I was absolutely stunned and in disbelief. I literally didn't know what to say."

The Army didn't have much to say, either.

When contacted by the Times for an accounting of the Medal of Honor decision, an Army spokesman emailed this response: "To protect the integrity of the valor award process, we do not comment on individual cases."

Not over yet