DAVENPORT — Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope will host its second annual Fundraising Gala at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St.
Argrow's House is a safe space where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse. Services range from domestic violence support groups and therapeutic horseback riding to massage therapy and more.
Argrow's House is also a bath-and-body-products business where women healing from abuse create bath products that provide a living wage for them.
Argrow’s House is named after Ford's grandmother, the Rev. Argrow Margaret Warren, according to the group’s website, argrowshouse.org, and it’s also Ford’s given first name.
Argrow’s House was among the 2019 national winners of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Public Service Benefitting Local Communities, from Multiplying Good, a national nonprofit focused on elevating public service as the means to empower individuals.
All proceeds from the Sept. 25 gala will go toward paying off the remaining $40,000 mortgage on the west Davenport building that is home to Argrow’s House.
Program founder Kit Ford said recently $20,000 had been raised this summer, and the goal is to raise the remaining $20,000 needed to pay off the mortgage.
"We will then be debt free as a healing house and growing organization," she said. "The community has really rallied behind our efforts, and the national Jefferson Award has really given us a lot of good publicity."
Nominated by WQAD-TV through Multiplying Good's media partners program, Ford was recognized for founding Argrow’s House in 2017, following a traumatic and violent sexual assault.
“She realized that there was a need for a safe space where women who had been assaulted could seek refuge and heal,” according to a release on the awards.
Testimonies of Hope Inc. and Argrow’s House, which both work with women healing from violence, will host the gala at the Figge.
The gala will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, Argrow’s House bath and body products, and a program showcasing the important developments of Argrow’s House for 2019.
The event will feature Christian Rainey as keynote speaker. He is the founder of Men Against Domestic Violence USA (madusa.org), and was another national award winner from the June 2019 Multiplying Good event.
He founded Men Against Domestic Violence after the 2006 murder of his mother and four siblings in North Charleston, S.C., by her husband.
"I love them; I miss them," Rainey said in June of his family, according to abcnews4.com. "This award is dedicated to them because I couldn’t do it without this just keeping this legacy alive. To know that their names are going to be remembered forever for the good work that came out of their lives, I can’t ask for anything better."
Tickets for the Figge gala are $40. They're available at eventbrite.com/e/argrows-house-2nd-annual-fundraising-gala-tickets-64303328988?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Tickets will not be sold at the door. However, people can donate at argrowshouse.org or call 309-558-8096 for more information.