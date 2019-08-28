EAST MOLINE — Aperion Care nursing facility has been fined $2,200 by the Illinois Department of Public Health for incidences related to the abuse and neglect of a patient.
Aperion, 430 30th Ave., also was cited by the IDPH for seven license violations in its second quarter report.
The violations stem from the lack of appropriate care given to a female patient who was admitted to the facility March 7 and discharged on April 18.
During that time period, the patient developed a stage 4 pressure wound on her right heel. The IDPH report states the wound was not properly cleaned and bandaged, and proper recordkeeping was not done on the discovery of the wound or its ongoing care.
Through facility reports, IDPH investigators discovered the patient had told nursing staff she had a blister on her heel and that "a nurse put a dressing on it after a few days."
The patient stated that a doctor examined her heel April 16, "and said he should have seen it a long time ago."
The wound nurse practitioner reported the patient's heel was covered in a foam dressing with no date, time or initials, and "there was enough drainage on the bandage to cause the edges of the wound to be macerated."
The nurse practitioner said he should have been notified sooner of the wound in order to have the proper dressing applied that was appropriate for the wound and a boot to be given to the patient to wear to relieve pressure. Because of the injury to the heel, the nurse categorized it as stage 4 deep tissue injury, the report states.
The nurse practitioner told IDPH investigators the patient's wound "had probably been there for at least a couple of days. I didn't know anything about it. I should have been called."
The report states that no assessment, documentation or interventions were implemented on the patient until the wound nurse practitioner saw the wound on April 16.
Aperion Care Administrator Tara Wassell did not respond to requests for comment.
This was not the first incident that has led to an IDPH fine for Aperion Care. The nursing home was fined $75,000 by the IDPH in November 2017 for the strangulation death of a resident and the escape of another.