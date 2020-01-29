'Anyone running against Trump is good by me': Trump critic Joe Walsh still introducing himself with days until caucuses

They’re three words a campaign never wants to hear.

“Is this it?” Davenport resident Donna Zubroski asked Wednesday afternoon, glancing around the near empty crowd gathered for a presidential campaign event in Davenport.

The event was for former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, a Republican running against President Donald Trump in the Republican caucuses. The crowd was mostly journalists.

Zubroski, a Democrat, had finished lunch at The Family Restaurant when a journalist told her about the event.

Walsh was supposed to arrive at 3 p.m. Thirty minutes after the hour, Walsh still hadn’t appeared. Neither had any supporters.

Every few minutes an unsuspecting patron would enter the lobby, greeted by journalists with notebooks and cameras asking if they were here to see Walsh. No, they said, one after the other, I’m here to eat.

The manager of the restaurant admitted he had no idea Walsh was coming. He learned when journalists showed up.

After waiting some 45 minutes, Zubroski never got to meet Walsh. She had to check in on her dad, leaving before the candidate arrived with his wife and staffer a few minutes after 3:30 p.m.