NEW WINDSOR — The 34th annual Edwards River Antique Engine Association fall show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22, at New Windsor Rodeo Park. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free, and there is no charge for vendor spaces.
The featured engine this year will be a 1911 Root & VanDerVoort engine owned by Les Brasman.
A Ford line of products also will be featured. Ron Jacobsen has a mini 8N, and Chuck Stone has a conventional 8N from 1949.
Everyone is invited to bring engines, tractors, equipment, tools, vehicles and any other items used in the past to the show. They can be original or restored items.
The goal of the association is to pass as much knowledge possible about the past to younger generations.
Tractor games will begin at 11 a.m., and a "parade of rust and smoke” is set for 2 p.m. both days. At noon both days, a kids’ pedal tractor pull will be held.
Saved By Grace, a local gospel team, will provide music Saturday afternoon and music for a 9 a.m. church service Sunday.
Raffle items this year will be a Ford pedal tractor and one-sixteenth-scale Farmall M by Franklin Mint. The Farmall was donated by Bonnie Wadhams in memory of her husband, Don. The drawings will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. You do not have to be present to win.
Breakfast and lunch will be served by area Boy Scouts and women of the club, who will sell walking tacos. Viola Methodist Church will sell pie and ice cream.