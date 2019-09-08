{{featured_button_text}}
Quilter Janette Dwyer, Atkinson, will present a program, “Threads Through Time,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s Working Farm Show. Dwyer will display quilts from her collection and share background information on many of them. 

 CLAUDIA LOUCKS / claudialoucks@gmail.com

GENESEO — The Antique Engine & Tractor Association's 2019 Working Farm Show will kick off Friday, Sept. 13, with a breakfast in the food building, and there will be numerous food vendors on the grounds during all three days of the show.

The show is held on the AE&TA grounds north of Geneseo on Illinois 92, three miles east of Interstate 88 or one-half mile west of Illinois 82.

Entrance fee is $5 daily or $10 for all three days, and free for children 12 and younger. Golf carts and four-wheel ATVs will be allowed on the grounds at a charge of $5 per day or $10 for the three days of the show.

DAILY EVENTS, SEPT. 13-15:

6 a.m. Gates open for exhibitors.

7 a.m. Gates open for visitors.

9 a.m. Raising of flag.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Engine and tractor displays.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) Children’s activities and train rides.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Demonstrations, including blacksmith, sawmill, threshing, wood carving, cane press and horse farming.

9 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Field demonstrations.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Food stands open.

1 p.m. Parade on show grounds.

4 p.m. Lowering of flag.

FRIDAY

10:45-11:45 a.m. Ron Fischer, “The Bee Man of Orion.”

2-3 p.m. Alpaca presentation by Tracy Livesay.

5 p.m. Gates close.

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Music by Dick Morris & Friends.

2 to 3 p.m. "The Gourd Family":  food and fun with Dave and Carolyn Cattron.

3 p.m. Auction of donated items with pie auction to follow.

5 p.m. Gates close.

6 p.m.  Threshermen’s Dinner catered by Hillsdale Methodist Women; reservations required.

SUNDAY

9-10 a.m. Church services.

10:30-noon Janette Dwyer, quilting presentation.

2 p.m. Program by Master Gardner Craig Hignight from Wallace’s Garden Center.

4 p.m. Show closes.

