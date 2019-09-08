GENESEO — The Antique Engine & Tractor Association's 2019 Working Farm Show will kick off Friday, Sept. 13, with a breakfast in the food building, and there will be numerous food vendors on the grounds during all three days of the show.
The show is held on the AE&TA grounds north of Geneseo on Illinois 92, three miles east of Interstate 88 or one-half mile west of Illinois 82.
Entrance fee is $5 daily or $10 for all three days, and free for children 12 and younger. Golf carts and four-wheel ATVs will be allowed on the grounds at a charge of $5 per day or $10 for the three days of the show.
DAILY EVENTS, SEPT. 13-15:
6 a.m. Gates open for exhibitors.
7 a.m. Gates open for visitors.
9 a.m. Raising of flag.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Engine and tractor displays.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) Children’s activities and train rides.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Demonstrations, including blacksmith, sawmill, threshing, wood carving, cane press and horse farming.
9 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Field demonstrations.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Food stands open.
1 p.m. Parade on show grounds.
4 p.m. Lowering of flag.
FRIDAY
10:45-11:45 a.m. Ron Fischer, “The Bee Man of Orion.”
2-3 p.m. Alpaca presentation by Tracy Livesay.
5 p.m. Gates close.
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Music by Dick Morris & Friends.
2 to 3 p.m. "The Gourd Family": food and fun with Dave and Carolyn Cattron.
3 p.m. Auction of donated items with pie auction to follow.
5 p.m. Gates close.
6 p.m. Threshermen’s Dinner catered by Hillsdale Methodist Women; reservations required.
SUNDAY
9-10 a.m. Church services.
10:30-noon Janette Dwyer, quilting presentation.
2 p.m. Program by Master Gardner Craig Hignight from Wallace’s Garden Center.
4 p.m. Show closes.