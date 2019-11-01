The rich diversity of the Quad Cities will be celebrated next weekend.
The Quad City Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees (QC AIR) is hosting its annual U.S. Citizenship Honors Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 6-9 p.m.
The event, held at The Center (1411 Brady St, Davenport), promotes respect between different cultures and communities.
“In one event, we are able to feature impactful immigrant speakers, share culturally diverse food and bring awareness to the issues immigrants and refugees face as they build a life here in the Quad Cities,” said Kalli McCleary, a volunteer graphic designer for QC AIR.
You have free articles remaining.
The event is also a modest fundraiser that supports an emergency fund for immigrants and refugees. “It means a lot for us to be able to do this as some individuals have no family or other support in the area,” McCleary said.
Guests must RSVP at www.qcair.org. Food and admission are free. The event will be catered by Taste of Ethiopia, Lolita’s and Mantra Indian Cuisine.
“We are proud to put on an event that encourages and showcases the Quad City Area’s rich cultural diversity,” McCleary said. “We believe it is one of the things that makes this part of the country so great.”