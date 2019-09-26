MOLINE -- The dead will be given new life Saturday during Riverside Cemetery’s annual historic walk, Echoes from Riverside.
This year's theme, "Unsung City Leaders," will feature seven costumed actresses who will tell the stories of some of the area's most prolific and successful women while standing at their graves.
In advance of the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, Cemetery Manager Todd Slater wanted to celebrate some of the strong women who lived in the area.
"It's educational, and it's a great way to learn local history and how people lived before our time," Slater said. "So much of what we enjoy now, was built for us by them."
Slater said he wanted to highlight strong, historic female leaders from the community.
"I think it's so interesting when women of the past can take that kind of power when it was definitely a man's world back then," he said. "That was a time when men ruled the world. For them to break out and start businesses, I think that's fascinating."
Slater said the popular annual event began in 1993 and usually draws around 300 people.
This year's cast of characters lived between 1832 and 1956. They are:
- Mary Stewart (1832-1920), played by Dorothy White. Stewart was a suffragette and temperance leader. The area of Moline formerly known as Stewartville is named for the Stewart family.
- Elizabeth Manley (1836-1885), played by Charlotte Key. Manley was a boarding house proprietor.
- Mattie Poole (1863-1948), played by Becky Maxson. Poole was a well-known china painter and business owner. The Poole name is still engraved in the stone storefront of a downtown Moline storefront on 5th Avenue.
- Ann Ritchie (1826-1901), played by KJ Whitley. Ritchie was a former slave and community leader.
- Julia Entrikin (1842-1906), played by Cathy Stafford. Entrikin was a music teacher and business owner.
- Lena Channon (1854-1935), played by Melita Tunnicliff. Channon was the first female telephone operator in the Tri Cities.
- Elizabeth Christison (1842-1910), played by Lisa Cleve. Christison was a grocery store manager and owner.
Slater said the actors did most of their own research, which was challenging considering the lack of information available on women.
"Women were not documented well. It's sad, but it's true, even in obituaries," Slater said. "Men's obituaries were so important, but women's were not. You know they were great, intelligent people, but they just weren't documented.
"God knows how many amazing women are (buried) here, and I'll never find them because they're not documented," he said.
White, who plays Mary Stewart, has participated in the event for more than 20 years. White, 80, said she was intrigued by Stewart's story because of her role in the suffrage movement.
Stafford said she was drawn to Entrikin because she was a "trailblazer" who was a music teacher and business owner. Entrikin was married to former Rock Island County State's Attorney and Moline City Attorney Walter Entrikin.
"She had a fire insurance agency," Stafford said. "And she typed all of her husband's indictments during his term, so she learned a lot and went into her own business. Her fire insurance agency was very successful."
Tours begin from the Riverside Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum, 3300 5th Ave., and leave every 15 minutes. The first tour departs at 1 p.m., with the last tour departing at 3 p.m.
Metrolink buses will transport visitors to the original section of the cemetery, on the hill overlooking 4th and 5th avenues. The cost is $5 per person, with children age 12 and under free. Each guided walk will take 90 minutes, and includes some uphill and uneven terrain. The cemetery will be closed to vehicular traffic during the program.
In case of inclement weather, a rain date is set for Sunday.