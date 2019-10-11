WHAT WE KNOW: Village board members previously discussed the sale of general obligation alternate revenue bonds to be used for infrastructure work including water and sewer lines and a street along Patriot Way.
WHAT’S NEW: At their meeting this week, the board took the first step in the process to issue the sale of the bonds by approving the hiring of First Midstate Inc., Investment Bankers, Bloomington, as the underwriter, and Chapman Cutler LLP, as bond and disclosure counsel to the underwriter.
In August, the board heard a presentation from David Pistorius from First Midstate, regarding the sale of up to $1 to $1.5 million of general obligation alternate revenue bonds to be used for the infrastructure work and possibly a street along Patriot Way.
“The work would make the property more marketable for economic development purposes,” Mayor Tim Wise said. “Bond payments would be made from TIF funds.”
You have free articles remaining.
Other possible infrastructure work includes resurfacing Howes Street, and construction of the new public works building.
In other business, the board also approved a resolution to have Village Clerk Sue Nelson as the IMRF authorized agent.
WHAT’S NEXT: Board members approved Halloween trick-or-treat hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, and approved a Halloween party from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, at the Annawan Community Center. The event is for children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, accompanied by an adult. There will be a Halloween egg hunt, additional games, prizes, cookies, and drinks.