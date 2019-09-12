WHAT WE KNOW: Village board agreed to re-examine their decision to convert South Henry Street from a two-way street to a one-way street after listening to a citizen’s concerns about the safety of children walking in the street to and from school.
WHAT’S NEW: At their meeting Wednesday, board members heard additional concerns from residents living on the street about the inconvenience of it being made into a one-way street.
Mayor Tim Wise said having the street a one-way is safer for walkers and it will remain a one-way until funds are available to widen the street or add a sidewalk…”One option we are looking at is having the street a one-way during school hours,” he said.
In other business:
- The board was informed of a $50,000 grant from Illinois State Representative Dan Swanson’s office to be used for infrastructure in the village, with the specific project yet to be determined.
- Board members approved the purchase of a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) from Birkey’s in Annawan for $12,000. The vehicle is to be used for day-to-day use by the public works department employees to move equipment and to replace some of the work currently done by village pick up trucks. Mayor Wise said the vehicle also will be used by the police department and the parks and recreation department for special events and by the police department for search and rescue operations.
- Approved hiring Deputy Clerk Sue Nelson as village clerk to fill the vacancy which will be created later this month with the retirement of Julie DeSplinter.
- Received a $3,000 grant from CHS Ethanol in Annawan to be used for the purchase of two tablets for two police cars.
WHAT’S NEXT: Board members will look at filling the position of village deputy clerk in the near future.