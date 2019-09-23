PORT BYRON – Ann McCarrell has the plan and the land, now she just needs to raise the funds to help pay for the new building to house her charitable thrift store, Ann's Helping Hands.
Helping Hands is a non-profit that provides gently used clothing, furniture, appliances medical equipment and a wide range of household items to people in need.
The shop was previously located at 805 South High St., in Port Byron, but McCarrell lost her lease on March 31, 2019.
“People call me all the time wanting to donate and I have to turn down those donations because we have no place to store them or for people to come shop and that breaks my heart.”
“We did not know where we were going, but we knew we wanted to reopen,” McCarrell said, speaking for herself and the many volunteers who have helped her through the years.
Just weeks later, she was notified of the possibility of having her store in a proposed Community Center to be built on land owned by First United Methodist Church in Port Byron.
The new facility would house Helping Hands and provide space to other services for low-income families such as providing school supplies, Thanksgiving food baskets, Christmas gifts, and after school programs.
But hope comes with a price tag and McCarrell needs to raise about 75 percent of the estimated total cost of $220,000 - about $194,000 - on her part before construction can begin on the proposed 4,400 square foot pole building.
“We don’t have to raise the entire amount in cash, we can also accept services of a general contractor, labor and supplies,” she said. “Those services will decrease the amount of money needed to begin construction.”
She has been able to raise about $21,000 and with the help of volunteers who helped at the former store, several fundraisers have been scheduled including the upcoming Community Praise Concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, Bethel Baptist Church, 27308 108th Ave. North, in Port Byron. Music will be provided by “Rhythm of the Spirit” from Messiah Lutheran Church in Port Byron. An offering will be taken to benefit Helping Hands. Desserts, including an ice cream sundae bar, will be available at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church.
You have free articles remaining.
Additional fundraisers include: A yard sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3-5, at Knapp Storage, 1108 North High St., Port Byron; Rock-n-Roll Bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the East Moline American Legion; and a Christmas art painting event from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Logger House in Hampton.
Online contributions can be made via Ann's Helping Hands GoFundMe, Facebook or by responding to a letter campaign mailed to all residents in the Riverdale School District.
Monetary donations also can be mailed to Port Byron First United Methodist Church, 9412 228th St. North, Port Byron, IL 61275 or to Blackhawk Bank & Trust, 124 North Main St., P.O. Box 627, Port Byron, IL 61275.
McCarrell retired 10 years ago after working as a school nurse for the Riverdale School District for 23 years and she started Ann’s Helping Hands in 1987.
The name of the ministry is now Helping Hands and McCarrell said she prefers to continue to have the store located in Port Byron as it is a central location for the residents she serves in communities in Whiteside, Henry, and Rock Island counties.
Her efforts began when she was working as a school nurse and she became aware of students who needed clothing – “shoes, boots and other items as well as the kids who were hungry.” Many times people are not aware that their neighbor’s child or their own child’s classmate is in need of help, McCarrell said.
“And the one place they’ve always turned to in our community has been Helping Hands which has consistently relied on the support of others. We have been able to help in many situations - like the grandmother who was able to give her daughter’s children a proper Christmas after their mom passed away or the 50-year-old who received a lift chair, hospital bed, and smaller clothes as she succumbed to Stage 4 stomach cancer and the young mother who was a victim of abuse and started over with northing for her two children after leaving a shelter. She received beds, furniture, household items, clothes, sheets, towels and most importantly, self-esteem from Ann’s Helping Hands.”
What began as the nurse’s closet at school expanded and between the years of 1987-2000, Ann’s Helping Hands became a 501 c3 non-profit.
McCarrell now hopes that once the new building is complete, she can step down, “and let the community embrace this ministry and continue to help those in need,” she said.