Ann’s Helping Hands finds permanent home in Port Byron. Resale shop will reopen Feb. 3

PORT BYRON — Ann’s Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that supplies no- and low-cost items to people in need, has found a new home at Peace Lutheran Church 20828 Friedens Road.

Ann McCarrell, founder of the project, had been seeking a new location for the charitable thrift store since losing the lease at its previous location in March 2019.

“The community has continued to be generous in sustaining the organizational mission of serving our most vulnerable population. However, without a physical store location, it has been an overwhelming challenge to help people experiencing hardship," she said.

Peace Lutheran Church "graciously offered to house Ann’s Helping Hands in the lower level of their building," she said. "The decision to move there allows us to meet the immediate needs of families and children by housing donations in one place again."

The store, managed by Jessica Vallejo, will reopen Monday, Feb. 3. Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The space has 2,000 square feet. We have had volunteers helping to set up the facility every day since Jan. 6,” said Vallejo, a current board member who has been a volunteer with Ann’s project since she was 6 years old.