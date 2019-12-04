{{featured_button_text}}
092219-mus-yang-072a.jpg

Democratic presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Andrew Yang makes a campaign stop at the Black Pearl Café in Muscatine in September.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com

Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for president, will return to the Quad-Cities next week as part of a campaign swing through eastern Iowa.

Yang is a lawyer, entrepreneur and founder of Venture for America. He's developed a passionate base of supporters, the "Yang Gang," despite never having held public office. He's known for his self-deprecating humor, his emphasis on how technology changes society, and his advocacy for a universal basic income.

The candidate will make the following two stops in Davenport on Wednesday, Dec. 11: 

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

