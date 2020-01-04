Amateur Astronomy in the Winter Sky

First, a little background about Messier. Charles Messier was a French astronomer who studied comets. Between 1774 and 1781, he compiled a catalog of objects in the sky that could be mistaken for comets. His catalog, with a few 20th century additions, still provides a list of 110 interesting objects for amateur astronomers to find and observe. Some amateur organizations sponsor a Messier Marathon where participants try to view all 110 Messier objects in one night of viewing, but this can usually be scheduled only around the spring and autumn equinoxes.

The program introduced at NCRAL in the Quad-Cities, breaks the Messier list into four more easily managed parts, corresponding to a portion of the sky visible in each quarter in the evening sky. These astronomical quarters are defined by the solstices and equinoxes, with the winter quarter being Dec. 21 to March 19, followed by the spring, summer and autumn quarters. Viewing each list is considered to be a Messier minimarathon. A few of the items in each minimarathon list are visible with the naked eye at a very dark viewing location, but many can be seen with good binoculars or a small telescope. A few items require a higher power telescope. Messier was reported to have used a 4-inch refracting telescope, viewing from downtown Paris. Several members of the PAC attempted the minimarathon in November for the autumn list and again in December for the winter list. Four members completed the autumn list and have received certificates. One member so far has completed the winter list. The winter list includes the Great Orion Nebula (see picture) and the Pleiades star cluster, which is currently above the constellation of Orion in the southeast evening sky.