Amateur Astronomy in the Winter Sky

January can be a difficult month for amateur astronomers, with cloudy and snowy skies and cold nights. Most of the planets we enjoyed viewing in the evening during much of 2019 are viewable only briefly in the early morning now, but there are still many interesting objects in the winter sky. Winter is therefore a good time to learn about what’s up in the sky besides the familiar constellations, planets, and well-known stars.
The Astronomical League (AL) is a non-profit organization that promotes the science of astronomy. The organization does this by fostering astronomical education and providing incentives for astronomical observation and research. It is composed of 240 local amateur astronomical societies. The North Central Region of the Astronomical League (NCRAL) includes the Quad-Cities area, Illinois, and states north and northwest of the Quad-Cities and contains 36 of the amateur organizations. At the NCRAL convention in May 2019, hosted by the Popular Astronomy Club (PAC) in Moline, an interesting and educational amateur program was introduced for the NCRAL area. This NCRAL Seasonal Messier Observing Program provides a framework for amateur astronomers to learn about and observe some of the more interesting objects in the sky.
First, a little background about Messier. Charles Messier was a French astronomer who studied comets. Between 1774 and 1781, he compiled a catalog of objects in the sky that could be mistaken for comets. His catalog, with a few 20th century additions, still provides a list of 110 interesting objects for amateur astronomers to find and observe. Some amateur organizations sponsor a Messier Marathon where participants try to view all 110 Messier objects in one night of viewing, but this can usually be scheduled only around the spring and autumn equinoxes.
The program introduced at NCRAL in the Quad-Cities, breaks the Messier list into four more easily managed parts, corresponding to a portion of the sky visible in each quarter in the evening sky. These astronomical quarters are defined by the solstices and equinoxes, with the winter quarter being Dec. 21 to March 19, followed by the spring, summer and autumn quarters. Viewing each list is considered to be a Messier minimarathon. A few of the items in each minimarathon list are visible with the naked eye at a very dark viewing location, but many can be seen with good binoculars or a small telescope. A few items require a higher power telescope. Messier was reported to have used a 4-inch refracting telescope, viewing from downtown Paris. Several members of the PAC attempted the minimarathon in November for the autumn list and again in December for the winter list. Four members completed the autumn list and have received certificates. One member so far has completed the winter list. The winter list includes the Great Orion Nebula (see picture) and the Pleiades star cluster, which is currently above the constellation of Orion in the southeast evening sky.
The PAC has public viewing sessions at the Niabi Zoo parking lot after sundown on the third Saturday of March through November and, weather permitting, will have several telescopes set up for public viewing of these objects. See the club web site www.popularastronomyclub.org for more information.