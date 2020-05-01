Alleman High School teens injured in car crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Alleman High School seniors were injured in a car crash Friday in Moline, the school announced in a statement to parents and staff.

Roberto Torres, 18, and Alicia Casas, were taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where they were being treated Friday night.

Moline Police said the crash occurred at 4:47 p.m. at 15th Street and 17th Avenue when Torres, who was driving, was attempting to make a turn and crashed into a tree.

Both Torres and Casas were airlifted to the hospital, but police said their injuries, while serious, do not appear to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.