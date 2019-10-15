{{featured_button_text}}
Rock icon Alice Cooper performs to members of the audience at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Cooper stopped in the Quad-Cities as a part of his tour featuring his new album, "Paranormal."

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

DAVENPORT — Two years after playing Moline's TaxSlayer Center, in March 2018, legendary rocker Alice Cooper will be at Davenport's Adler Theatre on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The 71-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is extending the "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show, which debuted in summer 2019. The spring 2020 leg of the tour kicks off on April 1 in Peterborough, Ontario and runs through April 22 in Portland, Ore., featuring special guest Lita Ford.

Tickets ($49.50, $59.50, $75) for the Adler show will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18 at Ticketmaster.com and at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St.

The artist released his "The Breadcrumbs" EP, a tribute to garage rock heroes from his hometown Detroit, on Sept. 13 via earMUSIC, according to a tour release.

Inspired by the city's punk scene in the late '60s and early '70s, the Detroit-born Cooper returned to his roots and the raw garage sound his fans love, the release said. The Bob Ezrin-produced EP consists of six brand new recordings, featuring legendary Detroit musicians, including Johnny "Bee" Badanjek from the Detroit Wheels, Grand Funk's Mark Farner, and MC5's Wayne Kramer.

It was recorded at Rust Belt Studios in Detroit. The opener "Detroit City 2020" is an updated rewrite of "Detroit City" from 2003's "The Eyes of Alice Cooper" and it sets the tone for the EP. Along with Cooper's own take on Detroit rock classics such as Suzi Quatro's "Your Mama Won't Like Me," Bob Seger's "East Side Story," the MC5's "Sister Anne," and Shorty Long's "Devil With a Blue Dress On," as well as The Dirtbombs' "Chains of Love," the EP also features the new Cooper original "Go Man Go."

For more information, visit AliceCooper.com or Facebook.com/AliceCooper.

