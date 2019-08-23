ALEDO — During Aledo's annual Antique Days celebration Saturday, Aug. 24, downtown streets will be filled with antique cars, tractors, food and festivities.
Live entertainment will be offered at the Aledo Band Shell in Central Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Acts will include Hammer & Pick from 9 to 11 a.m., Vital Signs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Route One11 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Aledo Main Street’s information booth in Central Park will have the schedule of events, maps, brochures and Antique Days sweatshirts and T-shirts for sale. In addition, a goody bag featuring Jack Be Little pumpkin seeds will be available for free.
New this year will be courtesy golf carts sponsored by Genesis Medical Center. They will take people to and from their vehicles during the day.
The Aledo Volunteer Fire Department will again host its firefighters' breakfast beginning at 6 a.m. at the fire station. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Aledo Kiwanis will serve a pork chop lunch.
There will be a barbecue cook-off at VFW Post 1571, 106 SW 3rd Ave. Competition will begin at 8 a.m., and at noon members of the public can show up to sample the barbecue and vote on a people’s choice winner. Anyone interested in competing should contact Dennis Eckert at 309-373-1599.
A 5K race/walk will begin at 9 a.m. near the Aledo Post Office, 205 College Ave. Registration for the race will begin at 8 a.m.
Antiques will be offered for sale on the Mercer County Courthouse lawn, with flea market, crafts, nonprofit vendors and kids’ activities taking place in Central Park.
Antique tractors as well as hundreds of antique cars will line College Avenue and Main Street. Last year, more than 300 cars were on display. The car show is co-sponsored by Aledo Main Street and the Aledo Police Benevolent Association.
Ronn Dillavou expects to have about 50 antique tractors on display north of the Central Park parking lot. For more information about this event, call Dillavou at 309-337-4002.
A highlight of the car show will be a 50-50 drawing with a guaranteed $5,000 payout. Another will be the raffle is for a restored 1977 Nova. “The Nova should be going home with someone that day,” said Aaron Heartt, ag teacher at Mercer County High School and organizer of the car raffle. Heartt said that next year’s raffle car, a 1968 Mustang, will be on display during Antique Days.
A Chevy 350 engine restored by Mercer County High School students will be a door prize at the car show awarded to one of the show participants.
“This is the major door prize of the car show,” said Nick Seefeld, car show organizer.
At 4 p.m., the second annual Dangerous Dames Pin-up Pageant will be held at the band shell.
A lawn tractor pull sponsored by Galva Tri-County Pullers will be held at noon on SW 2nd Street near the VFW parking lot.