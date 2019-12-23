Aledo makes legal use of cannabis official, amends personnel policies related to it

ALEDO — The city council has approved an ordinance that will bring the city into compliance with the Illinois law that will legalize recreational use of cannabis starting Jan. 1.

The measure makes private consumption and possession of cannabis legal while maintaining restriction of public use.

City Administrator and Chief of Police Chris Sullivan said at a city council meeting Dec. 16 that the ordinance bans consumption by people younger that 21 and places legal limits on public consumption.

“It won’t be legal in public, anymore than consumption or possession of alcohol is,” he said.

The city also has amended personnel policies to comply with change in cannabis regulations. Sullivan said the city cannot ban employees from personal possession and consumption of cannabis, but it can do drug testing in certain circumstances.

The policy states: “All applicants with the city may be subject to a pre-employment drug test. ... Individuals to whom a contingent offer is made and whose pre-employment drug test returns positive for cannabis, alcohol or illegal drugs may be ineligible for employment."

The resolution also allows the city to test workers suspected of being under the influence while at work.