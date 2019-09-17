Aledo City Council unanimously hired Aledo Police Chief Christopher Sullivan Monday night to the additional position of city administrator.
Mayor Chris Hagloch recommended the action, "I think he's well-versed in being a leader, and he's going to do a heck of a job for us."
Hagloch cited Sullivan's prior experience as Chief of Police in Alton, Ill., where he ran a large staff of police officers, as one of his qualifications. "We've got about 19 on our staff."
Sullivan was appointed to interim city administrator last November when Erin Knackstedt resigned to accept the position of Henry County administrator.
He was previously appointed as interim city administrator for when Bob Mahrt resigned the position in March 2016. He served for five months until Knackstedt was hired in August the same year.
Sullivan's salary for the full-time position as city administrator is $21,238. His total salary will be $85,000 including his salary as Aledo police chief. He was hired by the council as Chief of Police in September 2015.
Hagloch said the action was first cleared with city attorney Mark Walton, "He said he's had other municipalities that have done similar things, so it's not uncommon."
The city advertised the position in December 2018 and May 2019. They recently interviewed three other candidates. The motion says, "Both times, the City was unsuccessful in finding the candidate they desired."
"He'll do everything he was doing previously, but now he has the name to go along with it," Hagloch said Sullivan will work in City Hall 3-4 days a week.
"It's been a difficult decision. We've tried our darndest the past year to bring (in) a city administrator. Through each process, and elimination of interviews...it never has come to fruition for us."
Hagloch said Sullivan has fully integrated as an Aledo resident, "When he came to town - he bought a house, moved his family here...he's fit in well. He communicates well with the citizens."
The council also approved:
• The low bid from Estes Construction for $147,200 for work on the public works building concrete flooring. Work includes removal and replacement of the trench drain, installation of grease and oil separator, floor drains, underfloor plumbing and concrete flooring.
• Removal of 24 trees at a cost of $27,575. The low bid was from Acadian Tree Service, Milan. They are tasked with completing removal by November. The measure passed with one no-vote cast by Barry Cooper, Ward 3. He argued the city should wait until spring for a better price.
• Street closure for the Mercer County High School homecoming parade on Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. in downtown Aledo.
• Street closure for the, ‘Touch a Truck’ children's event sponsored by College Avenue Presbyterian Church to be held in the parking lot of the Aledo Fire Station on Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
• Street closure for ‘Trunk or Treat’ sponsored by the Aledo United Methodist Church on Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. on NW 3rd Street between South College Avenue and NW 2nd Avenue. Aledo Trick or Treat hours are 5:30 - 7:30 p.m the same evening.