WHAT WE KNOW: Aledo was initially approached by Illinois American Water about purchasing its water and wastewater systems. The city has been contracting with the company to operate the water and sewer systems since the previous water operator left the position. Retired water operator, Mark Blythe, has been serving as the city’s “Water operator of record for the EPA,” according to City Administrator and Chief of Police Chris Sullivan, “but he can only work 600 hours a year or it impacts his pension…That put us in a position of having nobody - we needed trained people to come in.”
During that time Illinois American reviewed the city’s water assets with the intention of making an offer, “Because that’s what they do, they will not stay in this for the long-term,” said Sullivan.
WHAT'S NEW: The city council voted to look into selling the Aledo Water and Wastewater Systems in a 6-2 vote, Oct. 21.
Terry Bewley, Ward 4, and Barry Cooper, Ward 3 were the two dissenting votes. The request for proposals is for private companies interested in purchasing the systems to submit a bid with information on the process.
“(Aldermen) have not voted to sell the system, and they have not voted they want to sell the system. They voted to get the information they need to make an educated decision. They have asked, so they can, in their due diligence, have all the information about every possible pathway the city can make before they make a decision that impacts everyone who lives here in the long-term,” Sullivan said.
Illinois American Water Senior Manager Roger Goodson said, “We’ve got experience all over the country, as well as here.” They are in the process of taking ownership of the nearby Andalusia water system.
He said if privatized the purchasing company would own the water services up to the shut-off box, “As far as sewers, main, we would own the sewer main up to the right of way… You would have less to replace.”
Goodson said Illinois American also offers an insurance program for replacing residents' damaged pipes, similar to the city’s current offering.
The council posed the question of customer service response time for residents, “We require superintendents to live in the town. We want most of the money going back into town… We would have people close by and on-site,” he said.
Sullivan said should the council chooses not to accept a proposal for purchase of the city’s water systems, they will move forward with hiring and training employees - but that’s a 3-5 year process, he said.
“We have at least two (other) companies who are willing to come in and make us an offer to operate the plant, we still have Mark Blythe as a Class A operator.
He said the rates are comparable, “They vary wildly. We are a little bit lower than Illinois American, we’re higher than some others, and we’re a lot lower than some who have maintained their systems and had some issues. Our water rate is based on providing service to 1700 customers, a number of whom are commercial or industrial, the rest are primarily residential customers for water and sewer treatment.”
Before moving forward with any sales agreement the council is required to hold public hearings on the matter.
Bewley gave his reason for a ‘no vote, “The taxpayers bought and paid for and own that. Once we give up ownership of it, we no longer control anything.”
The council also swore-in new part-time city Officer Rodney Taylor. He also serves full-time with Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Aledo Chief of Police Christopher Sullivan also introduced full-time Officer Troy Brock, who was sworn in previously.
In other business, the council:
• The Veterans Day Parade put on by the Mercer County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1571 on Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m.
• Change orders for the City Hall Interior Renovation Project totaling about $32,000. Department of Public Works Director Justin Blaser said they are still significantly under the budgeted $800,000 on the project.
WHAT'S NEXT:
Sullivan reminded the council of the ‘Trunk or Treat’ event at the Aledo United Methodist Church on Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. on NW 3rd Street between South College Avenue and NW 2nd Avenue. Aledo Trick or Treat hours are 5:30 - 7:30 p.m the same evening. He said, “It’s a good safe venue for all the kids to come and be able to trick or treat all at once without leaving an area that’s heavily supervised.” Free hotdogs and water will be available.