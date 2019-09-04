WHAT WE KNOW: A law legalizing recreational use of marijuana was signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June.
WHAT’S NEW: At an Aledo City Council meeting Tuesday night, city attorney Mark Walton discussed the implications for the city of legal cannabis use.
“There are a lot of misconceptions; the biggest misconception is that local municipalities have the ability to outlaw cannabis. That is not true,” he said.
He told council members they should begin considering if they want to allow a cannabis dispensary in the city and how to zone such a facility.
“For a town like Aledo that does not have a medical marijuana dispensary operating, this is a question you can kind of put off,” he told aldermen.
He explained there are a limited number of licenses available per state police district. “Every state police district has one cultivation center and two medical dispensaries. They’ve followed that scheme, but each (state police) district has its own number of additional licenses. In the Rock Island region, there’s only going to be one additional license given to a dispensary that isn’t already a medical dispensary."
Walton explained that public consumption will be illegal, but the city can regulate smoking lounges.
He said if the city does allow a dispensary to open, it could impose the maximum 3% sales tax.
He said the city police department will be required to expunge all arrest records that involve marijuana.
“That’s going to be an administrative and logistical hardship on communities because they have to go through all of their arrest records to look for cannabis-related arrests in order to meet the expungement requirement. I’m hoping the legislature gives some relief, because that’s going to be a big unfunded burden on municipalities,” Walton said.
- In other business, the council approved a tax-increment-financing redevelopment agreement with the Mercer County Family YMCA totaling $173,420 in grant assistance for a planned expansion and an additional $3,500 in waived permit fees.
The YMCA has announced a $4 million capital campaign project to begin as early as next spring. The organization has raised approximately $2.7 million in pledges in under a year.
Mayor Christopher Hagloch said the funds must go toward TIF-eligible parts of the project, including architecture, engineering and design work, soil borings, topographical surveys and renderings.
The city agreed to a four-year disbursement schedule: $50,000 per year for 2019 through 2021, and the remaining $23,420 by the end of 2022.
WHAT’S NEXT: The council likely will schedule public forums to hear community opinions about cannabis issues.
Also, the council was told the sixth annual Mercer County 9/11 Remembrance Ride will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, to honor police officers and firefighters killed on 9/11 and in the line of duty. It covers 100 miles across the county and will make its way through Aledo around 11 a.m.