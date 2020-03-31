Aledo council acts to fight COVID-19

ALEDO — The Aledo council heard measures implemented at city facilities to minimize contact — with each other and the public — to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

City Administrator and Aledo Chief of Police Chris Sullivan explained the temporary procedure, saying city departments will conduct business with each other through email or by phone.

“We’re trying to make sure that if we have an issue with any one of the departments it doesn’t shut the whole city down," he said. "We’re being careful we don’t both put the public at risk from our contact with them and that we don’t contaminate the facility.”

Access to all city facilities, including city hall and Aledo Police Department will be closed to the public. City operations will continue to run with staff available to provide services and answer questions by phone or email. The police department will maintain its normal patrol duties and officers will be available 24/7. The telephone number for City Hall is 309-582-7241, APD phone is 309-582-2331.

City hall services requiring in-person assistance will be suspended or made available online. Permits can be applied for online at aledoil.org.

Bill pay can be made via the city drop box, online or by phone.