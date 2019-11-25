The annual chili and soup cook-off fundraiser event Saturday at the Aledo Fire station had the best turnout since it began nine years ago.
The "Shop with a Hero" program, in it's 16th year, was started by Steve McGuire, former Keithsburg chief of police, and currently part-time Aledo police officer. Sullivan said it started with a $500 grant from Walmart — and has grown each year since.
"It's the most money we've raised at the event" said Aledo Chief of Police Chris Sullivan. "We wanted to make over $2,000 today — and we did make our goal."
Sullivan said it's a cooperative effort. City employees, administrative staff, police department, and fire department volunteers are among those who help organize the fundraiser. He said area villages also donate toward the effort.
Aledo City Hall staff started the annual chili cook off — and continue to organize it each year. Several big ticket raffle items were also donated for the cause, including an overnight stay at Jumer's Casino and Hotel, a 43-inch TV, Adventureland tickets and trampoline park family passes.
"It has just taken off at the fire station. The raffle has been a huge drive too," said Joy Coulter, Public Works administrative assistant.
All Mercer County area departments are involved on the shopping day including; Aledo police, Mercer County Sheriff’s, Aledo Fire, Keithsburg Fire, New Boston police and fire, Viola police and fire and the New Windsor Police.
Kids will be paired with police officers, firefighters, and EMTs who take them shopping through Aledo's downtown, Walmart and Dollar General. They help the kids shop for family members, and for themselves. Gifts are brought back to the fire station where volunteers are prepared to wrap. The kids are then treated to a pizza party.
You have free articles remaining.
Sullivan said they will accept donations right up to the event, Dec. 14, toward the goal of $6,500 to take 40 Mercer County children shopping for Christmas, adding six more than last year.
Cash or check donations can be made at Aledo City Hall, or the Aledo Police Station, checks should be made out to the Aledo Police Benevolent Fund with 'Shop with a Hero' on the memo line.
"We have kids from each community, making it a truly county-wide event," said Sullivan.
Winners were:
Judges' choice chili: Jim Holmes
Judges' choice soup: Nick Seefeld.
People's choice Chili: 1st - Gayla Spence;2nd - Cala Smoldt; 3rd - Luke Salmon
People's Choice Soup: 1st - Nick Seelfed; 2nd - Bodie Salmon; 3rd - Chris Sullivan