After 26 years, MidCoast Fine Arts to shutter in March

“The gallery spaces, the small studios in Bucktown remain open through March; we’re at peak holiday shopping time,” Orr said. “We could have waited after the 1st of the year, but we respect our family too much,” she said. “We wanted to give them plenty of time to prepare and make arrangements...We have artists that have amazing work, who deserve to be looked at and purchased.”

“It’s certainly not an ideal time, in any way, shape or form,” Orr added. “We were in a financial hard spot several years ago, and we had the good fortune to be able to sell our stake in the Bucktown building (in 2015), so we’re no longer property owners.”

Several years ago, MidCoast also considered merging with Q-C Arts, but decided to remain independent, Carter said.

Kevin Maynard, Q-C Arts executive director, said Friday that they can take over Centre Station and the pastel competition, but Riverssance is still to be worked out. "It's a much larger venture; it's also volunteer run," he said. "There may be members of committee who take the opportunity to step back."

"Our goal in this whole thing is to keep their programs going," Maynard said. "Obviously, we want to lessen the void it's going to create."