Adult film star Stormy Daniels coming to Davenport for March 13 club opening

Adult film star Stormy Daniels will be the special guest for the grand opening of the newly acquired Deja Vu Showgirls, 5220 Grand Ave., Davenport, on Friday, March 13.
The corporate spokesperson since 2018 for the 200-location adult-entertainment chain, Daniels has been confirmed to perform at shows at 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. that night, at no extra charge other than the $10 cover, Déjà Vu regional director Michael Durham said Friday.
“Deja Vu Showgirls maintains its stance as the worldwide leader in live adult entertainment and is thrilled to bring Stormy Daniels to the Quad-Cities to perform for the first time ever,” he said, noting the grand-opening party for the former Tuxedos Show Club starts at 7 p.m.
Daniels — a 40-year-old Louisiana native who gained worldwide attention after an alleged affair with Donald Trump — will pose for pictures with guests during her meet-and-greet sessions in Davenport, Durham said.
“We’re considered the largest adult-entertainment entity on the planet,” he said, noting their clubs are in 40 states and six countries, and headquartered in Las Vegas. The Davenport club will undergo renovations over the next month, and they will be done before March 13, Durham said.
“Deja Vu is really good about providing a great guest experience,” he said. “We have used Stormy all over the place – she’s been in high demand.”
As for why Davenport, Durham added: “It’s our grand opening; she’s a very popular person. We always want to provide the best feature entertainment, and it’s not gonna stop at Stormy.”
This will be the chain's first Iowa location. They have clubs in Chicago, Springfield, and outside St. Louis in Washington Park, Ill. The Davenport hours will be Sunday 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., Mon.-Tues. 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Wed.-Thurs. 3 p.m.-3 a.m., and Fri.-Sat. 3 p.m.-4 a.m. For more information, visit dejavudavenport.com.