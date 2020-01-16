A "Ring of Fire" among highlights of rodeo coming to Moline Jan. 17-18

Rider Kiesner knows all about the "Ring of Fire." Wielding a twirling, blazing rope is among the tricks he does at the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo, which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
“Performing at rodeos and being part of something that runs five generations deep in my family — and that is something so important to American heritage — it is an honor to keep alive,” Kiesner, a 28-year-old Colorado native, said this week.
"It's been something I grew up in," Kiesner said. The son of a horse trainer, Kiesner, who has a younger brother named Roper, got hooked on rodeos at age 9 when he got a trick-roping kit for Christmas..
“When I was a kid, I always liked juggling, unicycles, magic, trick roping,” he said. “I grew up watching Roy Rogers, Gene Autry movies."
As a kid, he competed in youth rodeos, winning his first buckle when he was 5. He was performing in professional rodeos by the time he was 11.
Still retaining his childlike wonder, Kiesner has been named two-time World Champion All-Around Western Performer, a four-time World Champion Trick Roper and two-time World Champion Gun Spinner. He's performed all over the world.
Though Kiesner is a pro, he continues to practice trick roping, gun spinning and whip cracking daily.
“It's all pretty hard and just something you have to keep working at,” he said. “Staying motivated is a challenge, but I am doing what I love, so I find time for it.”
Whip cracking is dangerous because the sound of the whip cracking is actually the sign that the sound barrier is being broken by something moving more than 700 mph. Adding fire to the mix, which he started doing six years go, presents more thrilling elements of danger.
"Anything I do, it always seems like it takes a learning curve," Kiesner said. "I've been pretty lucky. My dad and my brother can do a lot of this as well."
He said he likes the World's Toughest Rodeo because it keeps crowds entertained with high-octane stunts and routines, including bareback riding, bull riding and saddle bronc riding.
Twelve contestants compete in eight-second spurts for the ultimate chance to come back for the winner-takes-all Showdown Round. Also, some of the nation's fastest cowgirls compete against the clock in women's barrel racing.
The World's Toughest Rodeo features professional bull jumper Manu Lataste, who performs death-defying gymnastics over a charging Mexican bull. John Harrison, professional rodeo's Comedy Act of the Year, also aims to keep fans on the edge of their seats.
"My favorite part of it is the hour before rodeo, the gates open from 6 to 7, and I enjoy that — I sign autographs for kids, get to meet the people. That’s fun," Kiesner said. "You get to hear the stories, people say, 'I saw you two years ago.' You get to meet who you’re performing for."
He recalled an older gentleman at a pre-show say, 'You’re living the life I’ve always wanted to."
"I had to grow up, but I still get to ... be like my heroes as a kid," Kiesner said. "I get to do it every day. I’m pretty blessed."