'A plan for everything': At Bettendorf restaurants, residents discuss their top choices for president

As a Bettendorf mom of three, Liz Zimmerman supported U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (mother of two and grandmother of three) at Monday night's Iowa caucuses.
"Because she has a plan for everything," Zimmerman said over dinner at Riverside Grille, before caucusing at the nearby Waterfront Convention Center, with husband, Patrick, who also supports Warren. Their kids are 15, 13 and 5.
“As a household manager, like literally, my family expects me to know exactly what is happening at every moment of every day and how it’s going to play out," Liz said. “Nobody ever cares how I get it done. Nobody sees the behind the scenes. I care about that. I love that she has a plan for everything.”
“She’s like Bernie, but with an actual plan, and more realistic,” Patrick said of Warren.
“If Bernie’s the candidate, I’ll hold my nose and pull the lever,” Liz said, noting she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. “Because I would vote for a sentient sweet potato over Donald Trump.”
Things were more contentious at the crowded restaurant, at a table of three bus drivers from the Chicago area, who brought 120-plus students from New Trier High School to observe the caucuses, since they’re so unusual compared to the rest of the primary system. The Illinois primary is March 17.
You have free articles remaining.
"I was a diehard Democrat. The last one I supported for president was Al Gore," said Lydell Jefferson, who now supports President Trump. "Right now, with the crazy times, we need someone to do something who don’t give a damn.
“In this world, who would you rather have? Obama or Trump? Obama would be out there praying about it…Trump would be, where’s the switch at?" Jefferson said. "Somebody’s gotta do something."
Pamela Lipkowitz of Bettendorf has been a registered Democrat for decades, but voted twice for Ronald Reagan and last time supported Trump, she said while nursing a drink at Harley Corin’s in downtown Bettendorf.
“Everything he said he’d do, he has done,” she said of Trump. “He’s not a politician, but he has done everything that everybody was bitching about.”
“It was hard to decide. I wanted change,” Lipkowitz said. “I’m glad the illegal aliens are outta here. I think he’s done a great job and if the Democrats would leave him alone and let him do his job, it would be a whole lot easier. Look at the money we are wasting on this impeachment.”
At the bustling TBK Bank Sports Complex, Regan Dobbins of Bettendorf was with her family celebrating her daughter Raelynn’s 8th birthday during Monday's post-7 p.m. caucus.
“I’m a single mom and tonight’s my daughter’s birthday, so that’s why we couldn’t do anything," Dobbins said.
She said it was worth it to miss the Democratic caucuses, but supports former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.