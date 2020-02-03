'A plan for everything': At Bettendorf restaurants, residents discuss their top choices for president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I was a diehard Democrat. The last one I supported for president was Al Gore," said Lydell Jefferson, who now supports President Trump. "Right now, with the crazy times, we need someone to do something who don’t give a damn.

“In this world, who would you rather have? Obama or Trump? Obama would be out there praying about it…Trump would be, where’s the switch at?" Jefferson said. "Somebody’s gotta do something."

Pamela Lipkowitz of Bettendorf has been a registered Democrat for decades, but voted twice for Ronald Reagan and last time supported Trump, she said while nursing a drink at Harley Corin’s in downtown Bettendorf.

“Everything he said he’d do, he has done,” she said of Trump. “He’s not a politician, but he has done everything that everybody was bitching about.”

“It was hard to decide. I wanted change,” Lipkowitz said. “I’m glad the illegal aliens are outta here. I think he’s done a great job and if the Democrats would leave him alone and let him do his job, it would be a whole lot easier. Look at the money we are wasting on this impeachment.”

At the bustling TBK Bank Sports Complex, Regan Dobbins of Bettendorf was with her family celebrating her daughter Raelynn’s 8th birthday during Monday's post-7 p.m. caucus.