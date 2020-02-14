A monumental project: Deere foundry cast huge sculptures for acclaimed artist

Pepper bio

Beverly Pepper was born Beverly Stoll on Dec. 20, 1922, in Brooklyn, and grew up in the Flatbush neighborhood there.

She began her artistic life as a painter but from the 1960s on, she was known as a sculptor of towering forms of iron, steel, earth and stone, often displayed outdoors.

She married Curtis Pepper, a journalist, in 1949 and in the early 1950s, settled with him in Rome where he became Newsweek's Mediterranean bureau chief. She lived and worked principally in Italy from then on.

In 1960 she visited Angkor Wat, the vast temple complex in Cambodia, and became enthralled with the possibilities of monumental sculpture.

At mid-century, it was still novel for women to make world-class art, let alone sculpture, a sweaty, muscular medium long considered the most masculine of the visual arts.

It was even more novel for her to fabricate sculptures firsthand in metal foundries, a helmeted torchbearer loosing showers of sparks.

Pepper died Feb. 5 at her home in Todi, Italy. She was 97.

She is survived by a daughter, Jorie Graham, who won the 1996 Pulitzer Prize for poetry and a son, John, an actor, director and photographer.

— The New York Times