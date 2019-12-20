A handful of Davenport city volunteers refuse to leave the Civil Rights Commission. Other public servants call that 'ridiculous'

Multiple legal controversies surround CRC

The legal problems posed by the three term-expired commissioners are distinct from the issues surrounding the four commissioners removed by Klipsch in April.

Klipsch explained his removal of the four members by accusing them of going into closed sessions illegally, preventing new appointees from participating in meetings and enabling term-expired commissioners to remain on the commission.

One of those four commissioners, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, filed a lawuist against the city and Klipsch, claiming that Klipsch illegally removed her and three others in a retaliatory and discriminatory act.

That lawsuit is pending before the Iowa Supreme Court.

At the December CRC meeting, Lacey said Bribriesco-Ledger and the four other commissioners were entitled to a pre-termination hearing.