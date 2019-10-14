The YWCA Quad-Cities has opened an Iowa office at One River Place, 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 110, Davenport. Deanna Woodall, vice president of development and growth, will have her office at the location.
Although the YWCA Quad-Cities' main facility is at 229 16th St., Rock Island, it has always been chartered in Iowa and the idea of having a physical location in Iowa has long been discussed, Julie Larson, president and CEO, said.
"Having an actual (physical) location in Iowa will allow us to better serve the entire Quad-Cities community," she said. The YWCA has had a presence in Rock Island since 1917.
The new office will serve as a satellite office for the main facility, and it will be the main hub for the Y(es) She Can Series, a new program recently launched by the YWCA.
The office also will offer an "empowerment center," providing assistance in areas such as job preparedness, leadership development, financial literacy and varying lifestyle topics and issues.
No childcare will be offered at this time.
For more information, contact Woodall at dwoodall@qcywca.org or 563-275-8749.