A plan by the nonprofit Christian organization One Eighty to build a "tiny home" in central Davenport is gathering support from many people wanting to help.
Iowa Quad-Cities Rotary has pledged to raise $15,000 to pay for it, with a public fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2.; Streamline Architects, of East Moline, is providing prototype renderings, and Russell Construction, Davenport, is stepping up to be the general contractor.
One Eighty, an organization based at 601 N. Marquette St. that aims to help people turn their lives around through a 14-month program, is proposing tiny homes of 350 to 450 square-feet as an alternative to apartments for its graduates.
Rusty Boruff, founder and director, said the homes will provide graduates with "their own space," but they will still be geographically close to One Eighty to provide the support and stability the graduates need to keep their lives on track. The organization's graduates are largely people who struggle with addiction.
The first home at 1117 W. 7th St. will be adjacent to the One Eighty campus — the former St. Joseph's Catholic Church, school, convent and rectory — and additional homes could be built on other lots the organization owns in the area, Boruff said. "We want to make sure it works" before committing to others, he said.
The Iowa Quad-Cities Rotary, with about 40-45 members, is getting the funding ball rolling with a fundraiser — billed as a ground-breaking block party — scheduled for noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, on the West 7th Street site.
The event will be a picnic with activities, and Tim Schlicksup, of the Rotary, knows it will "be a challenge to get people there."
But he and other club members thought having the event at the lot where the home will be built would be effective in generating support.
"When you're standing on the place and see the opportunity for change ... When you hear and feel the passion (of Boruff's message)," there is more of a connection, Schlicksup said.
"I can send an email with a flyer and it can be deleted," he said. "You don't necessarily feel the purpose.
"But if you're standing there and hear the people, then the heart changes and then typically your wallet opens. It may be cold and may be wet, but this is for a homeless person who doesn't have the ability to go inside."
Tickets are $15, but there are other ways to help, too, Schlicksup said. The Rotary has sponsor opportunities of $20 to $10,000 and is accepting donations for raffles.
Rotary had been looking for a new service project following the completion this year of Miracle Field, the all-inclusive baseball field at Prairie Heights Park, that it has been working on for several years.
"Homelessness came up as a topic and something where we thought we could make a difference," Schlicksup said. "Rusty came to our club and made a presentation and we thought, 'Wow, this is a perfect fit.'"
Russell, Streamline get involved
The first tiny home — with actual groundbreaking in spring of 2020 — will provide housing for a military veteran who was previously homeless and is successfully fighting addiction. Boruff declined to identify the veteran at this time, but said the man is most excited about being able to own a cat and to have a place for his cactus collection.
The first home will be set up as a rental, but ownership might be a possibility in the future, Boruff said.
Russell Construction got involved through a phone call for help from Boruff. Although One Eighty is familiar with doing remodeling work — it employs people to do remodeling as part of its program — new construction is much different because it has different and more numerous code requirements, Boruff said.
He said he called Russell to hire the company to guide One Eighty through the permitting process, but instead the company volunteered to donate its time.
"I picked up the mantel on this because we feel really strongly about what One Eighty is doing as an organization," Russell vice-president Steve Baumann said. In fact, he said, One Eighty was this year's recipient of the company's annual charity golf outing.
"We'll be doing the structural things, helping them through the permitting and working with the city," Baumann said. "We're glad we can help and see this thing move forward."
And because Russell has a relationship with Steamline Architects, it contacted the company about renderings, said Joshua Arguello, an architect who already was familiar with One Eighty because he coaches basketball there.
The trick to designing a tiny home is that the limited areas must serve dual purposes, he said. The kitchen must double as a dining room and the living area must be adaptable to sleeping, he said.
Arguello sketched several options — a simple rectangle; a rectangle with clerestory windows at the top, an area that could accommodate sleeping; and a rectangle with a bump out, creating an L-shape, to increase the square footage.
The model with the clerestory windows also provides more natural light that creates a "more vibrant, more desirable living space," Arguello said.
In addition to Streamline, Russell and the Rotary, "a ton" of other companies, individuals and members of the building trades have contacted One Eighty about donating time and/or materials, Boruff said.
Davenport zoning change has made this possible
Nationally, tiny homes have two appeals — for people embracing a minimalist lifestyle and as a way to chip away at homelessness.
Most communities in the Quad-City area have restrictions within their zoning codes that prevent the construction of tiny homes. Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island and East Moline contain minimum square footage requirements for single-family homes.
But Davenport made major revisions to its zoning code in January that eliminated square-footage and lot size requirements for single-family homes.
Still, Matt Flynn, Davenport's senior planning manager, said "there may be code amendments needed (for the tiny homes) that would would need to be approved by the council."
He said he couldn't comment further because no plans have been submitted yet.
Boruff said plans will be submitted soon.