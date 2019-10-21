This is a rendering by Streamline Architects, East Moline, of what a duplex tiny home could look like.

On a vacant lot in one of Davenport’s poorest neighborhoods in the west central part of the …

IF YOU WANT TO DONATE

If you want to donate to the Rotary's tiny home project, you can go to https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=133377

Or, make a check payable to Iowa Quad-Cities Rotary and mail to Tim Schlicksup, c/o Knilans’ Furniture, 3015 Brady St., Davenport, IA 52803