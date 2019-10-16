MOLINE — Western Illinois University has changed a part of its admissions process and announced new scholarships this week.
The university announced Monday that students with a high school diploma and a 3.3 or higher grade point average, on a 4.0 scale, will be automatically admitted for 2020.
Interim President Martin Abraham said in the news release that a student’s GPA “encompasses not just grades achieved on exams, but for projects, homework and more.”
Students with a GPA between 2.0 and 3.3 will be requested to submit SAT/ACT scores for admissions consideration, the news release stated.
On Wednesday, WIU announced several new scholarships that start in fall 2020 for incoming freshmen, unless otherwise noted:
• Children or grandchildren of a WIU graduate, accepted and enrolled as new full-time freshmen for fall 2020, will receive $1,500 annually under WIU Alumni Legacy Scholarship. That would require maintaining "satisfactory academic requirements" and could be renewed for up to three years.
• A one-time $1,000 award if they attend one on-campus WIU Undergraduate Admissions event, such as a daily campus tour or Experience Western Program.
Darcie Shinberger, spokeswoman for WIU, said Wednesday that the idea behind that one-time scholarship is to show a commitment to prospective students and their families.
"We know that time is a premium for many prospective students and their families … if they're making the commitment to travel to campus to an admissions event in either the Quad Cities or Macomb, we want to make" a commitment in return, she said.
"Their time is valuable and we want to recognize that."
* Freshmen from western Illinois (Brown, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, Schuyler and Warren counties) can receive a one-time $3,000 award to live on-campus.
* Freshmen from the metro Chicago area (Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties) can receive $1,000 annually, which can be renewed three times if satisfactory academic requirements are met.
* Freshmen from the metro St. Louis area (Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties in Illinois and Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri along with the City of St. Louis) can receive $1,000 annually, which can be renewed up to three years if grades are kept at a designated threshold.
* Freshmen, who are eligible for a federal Pell grant through FAFSA, can receive $1,200 to go towards textbooks and supplies at the University bookstore. That can be renewed for up to three years if satisfactory academic requirements and eligibility for a Pell grant is maintained.
* The Western Commitment Scholarship automatically awards between $3,000 and $8,000 each year to incoming freshmen with "excellent ability and achievement in high school," a WIU news release said.
* The Western Commitment Transfer Scholarship award has been increased to $2,500 and is now available for part-time students.
* The WIU Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship can provide a one-time $1,000 award for transfer students who are in the honor society starting fall 2020. This award can be combined with the Western Commitment Scholarship award.