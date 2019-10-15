The State of Illinois reminds residents to apply for federal public assistance related to flood damages and expenses.
The effective deadline to submit requests for aid is Friday, Oct. 18, and can be found at www2.illinois.gov/iema/LocalEMA/Documents/PAforms/FEMA%20Form%2090-49.pdf.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency sent out information in a news release Tuesday reminding residents, local governments, taxing bodies, non-profit organizations and houses of worship of federal public assistance if they incurred damages or expenses related to flooding earlier this year.
You have free articles remaining.
It is available for persons and entities in Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties.
Local jurisdictions can be provided funding, up to 75 percent, for debris removal, implementation of emergency protective measures and permanent restoration of infrastructure, IEMA said Tuesday.