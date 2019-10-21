ROCK ISLAND – Much of northwest Illinois missed out on grant funding for the 2020 U.S. Census. But that was not a surprise, according to David Geenen, executive director of the Day Foundation.
The Illinois Department of Human Services announced grant funding in a news release Friday afternoon that detailed where $20 million went across the state for regional intermediaries who will coordinate regional approaches to next year’s Census.
“There was no regional intermediary that was willing to apply for this grant. We had a few meetings locally here at the Day Foundation” on the topic, Geenen said Friday.
That is, in part, due to Rock Island County being a large geographic area. According to IDHS, the northwest region included Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Lee, LaSalle, Bureau, Putnam, Henry, Mercer and Rock Island counties.
That region “was not awarded a competitive grant in this round due to the lack of an applicant that met the necessary criteria. A new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is also being released (Friday) to ensure every area in Illinois is fully included in the Census 2020 program,” IDHS said in its news release.
Denise Bulat, executive director at Bi-State Regional Commission, said Bi-State had sought to partner with regional entities in the 10-county section in a co-application. But that was not allowed.
If one entity took the lead, it would require subcontracts with other organizations that would have led to more documentation and accounting of where the dollars went.
“It’s a significant fiscal administrative lift and me and my counterparts in this northwest region felt like if we couldn’t be co-applicants that it would be very difficult to administer this project,” Bulat said.
With those subcontracts between organizations, Bulat said “half the money would have been spent on fiscal administration and when we looked at it, it just didn’t make sense.”
And while the area missed out on this particular funding, both Geene and Bulat said local organizations are moving forward with Census planning.
You have free articles remaining.
“The good news is that our local community here in the Quad-Cities has been working on the Census farther than any other community who is receiving these grants,” Geene said.
He pointed to the hiring of an outreach worker in 2018, more than a year before Friday’s announcement.
“There’s still local funding available and partnership and collaborative opportunities for nonprofits to get involved. It’s just unfortunate that we can’t share in that outreach effort,” Geene said.
As far as Census efforts go in Rock Island County, Geene said local officials are still seeking to hire census counters and some supervisor roles. Census counters will earn $15.50 an hour in the spring and supervisor positions will be paid more than census counters.
“In 2010, the economy was a lot different and unemployment was at a different level and we’re not filling jobs as quickly as we would like to,” he said, citing the last Census.
During the winter months, there will be awareness pushes locally followed by a March 2020 postcard mailing to area residents inviting them to self-respond to the Census.
As far as Bi-State goes, Bulat said the organization is involved in census efforts in all five of its counties on both sides of the Mississippi River.
“There’s work being done now so that we’re educating the public about what the Census is and how important it is. It’s billions of dollars in the whole United States and it’s very impactful in our states and it impacts the amount of money we get for roads and infrastructure and schools,” she said.
There are efforts underway already to “educate the public on what they can expect so that everyone is going to be comfortable with the census and does answer the census since it’s so important to all of us.”