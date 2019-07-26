NEW YORK — Equifax will pay at least $700 million — and potentially much more — to settle lawsuits over a 2017 data breach that exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information of roughly half of the U.S. population.

Watch your credit

WHAT VALUE DO YOU GET FROM FREE MONITORING?

The free credit monitoring gives you four years of free monitoring from Experian that covers the three major credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. The lowest price Experian advertises on its website for that coverage is $19.99 a month. After the three-bureau monitoring expires, you can opt to have up to six years of one-bureau monitoring from Equifax.

HOW CAN I PROTECT MYSELF NOW?

You can freeze your credit . Freezing credit can keep identity thieves from opening credit accounts in your name. It's free and doesn't hurt your score. As long as you are not actively seeking credit, there's little reason not to freeze it.

If you need to unfreeze briefly, that process is also free.

In contrast, credit and identity theft monitoring are more useful for telling you when access has already happened.

— BEV O'SHEA of NerdWallet